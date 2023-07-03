Harrison Bader gives Yankees a lift after Orioles get to Domingo Germán for early lead

Baltimore had 12 hits, matching its total from a three-game weekend series against Minnesota, but also struck out 11 times.

Coming off the fourth perfect game in team history at Oakland last week, New York starter Domingo Germán allowed three runs — two earned — and nine hits in 4⅓ innings.

NEW YORK — Harrison Bader hit a tiebreaking three-run homer in the eighth inning and the Yankees rallied for a 6-3 victory Monday night over the Orioles in the opener of a four-game series between AL East playoff contenders.

Anthony Volpe scored the tying run in the seventh on a wild pitch by All-Star reliever Yennier Cano (1-1) before the Yankees completed the comeback ahead of a postgame fireworks show.

Giancarlo Stanton opened the eighth with a hard single off Cano, and Anthony Rizzo followed with a single against Danny Coulombe. After showing bunt on the first pitch, Bader drove a 1-1 offering into the left-field seats for his seventh homer.

“I was only going to play it for one pitch probably there and then he did the rest,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “Got a hanger and did good things with a hanger.”

Bader lifted his arms to celebrate the 415-foot drive as he rounded first base.

“It was cool,” he said. “The Bronx showed up tonight with the energy and we’re right in the middle of the season, right in the thick of it. So to get a win for them is great. I just wanted to round the bases, go back to my team and play defense and finish that game off.”

Bader has been on the injured list twice this season, for an oblique injury that delayed his 2023 debut until May 2 and a hamstring injury that cost him 16 games. The Yankees are 26-12 when he plays, and the New York native hit his first career go-ahead homer in the eighth inning or beyond.

Bader’s clutch drive came after he popped out on the first pitch with two on in the sixth against Baltimore starter Tyler Wells. After that, Bader got a pep talk from injured Yankees captain Aaron Judge in the dugout.

“It was a really good reminder from him, which I appreciate tremendously,” Bader said.

Volpe and Kyle Higashioka hit back-to-back homers in the fifth to start the comeback before Volpe scored on a headfirst slide in the seventh.

New York hitters Nos. 5-9 were 8 for 17 with 5 RBIs and 4 runs scored, and those numbers include Josh Donaldson going 0 for 3.

Tommy Kahnle (1-0) stranded former Yankees outfielder Aaron Hicks in the eighth to keep it tied. Clay Holmes struck out two in a 1-2-3 ninth for his 10th save.

The second-place Orioles lost for the fifth time in six games and are three games ahead of third-place New York in the division standings.

All-Star catcher Adley Rutschman had three hits for Baltimore, including an RBI double, after announcing he will participate in the Home Run Derby next week in Seattle.