Kristaps Porzingis’s post game has been years in the making. It might be just what the Celtics need.

For most of the night, Porzingis got whatever he wanted. He ran up 20 points in the first half alone, knocking down a 3-pointer off a pick-and-pop, another on a catch-and-shoot, and finally just walking into one from 27 feet away all while bullying the Celtics’ big men for hook shots, putbacks, and dunks.

The transformation of Kristaps Porzingis can be traced back to a midseason game at Madison Square Garden in 2016, when he was a rookie still trying to win over the same New York Knicks fans who booed him when he was taken with the fourth overall pick in the draft before the season.

Down 59-49 at the half, then-Celtics coach Brad Stevens figured he had nothing to lose by having the 6-foot-4-inch Smart guard the 7-foot-3 Porzingis.

Even though he was giving up nearly a foot in height, Smart was foaming at the mouth.

Stevens called the idea “kind of crazy, but [Smart] likes those types of challenges.”

Smart did more than get under Porzingis’s skin; he unraveled Porzingis’s game. Smart fronted Porzingis incessantly, denying any passes. He knocked Porzingis off his spot and knocked potential rebounds out of his hands. He refused to let Porzingis use his height as an advantage, crouching down to get into Porzingis’s knees on defense and stretching out to contest his jumper on offense.

The big man ended up so frustrated by the end of it that when Smart snagged a rebound over him, Porzingis turned around and fouled him seemingly for no reason.

The next season, Porzingis explained how that matchup shaped his progression.

“It was something I had never experienced before,” Porzingis told Bleacher Report in 2017. “[Smart] was getting into my knees, playing hard defense, and I wasn’t really ready for it.

He added strength and size in the offseason, but he also went hunting for new skills.

“I think my strength is helping my game a lot, just having my balance on all those shots, even though a lot of these shots are contested,” Porzingis said at the time. “I’m just more comfortable in the post … with guards trying to get at my legs.”

Battles with Marcus Smart (right), ironically, were formative for Kristaps Porzingis. Abbie Parr

The Porzingis that won over Knicks fans was the 7-foot-3 shooter who could fire from long range just as easily as he could drive to the basket and pull down the rim. He drained threes, he caught lobs, and he cleaned up misses with tip-dunks. He was a highlight factory affectionately dubbed the Unicorn.

What he’s become in seven years since is a more refined offensive big man. His long-range shooting is still seductive to a league shooting more threes than ever before, but he has developed an ability to score and make plays from the elbow and in the post thanks to a fine-tuned turnaround jumper that’s become lethal and enhanced court vision that only comes with time.

The turnaround jumper was something Porzingis had been searching for since he came into the league. It was a move that immortalized Dirk Nowitzki in Dallas and Porzingis wanted to emulate it.

“[Nowitzki’s] turnaround jump shot is unguardable, basically,” Porzingis told Newsday in 2016. “That’s one thing I can work on and maybe steal a move or two from him and add to my game. A signature move, I’d like to see if I’m capable of doing that.”

It’s a shot that requires footwork, balance, and strength, and it took years for Porzingis to make it fully effective in games.

As a rookie, Porzingis went 20 of 53 on turnaround jumpers. The next season, 28 of 67. The 2017-18 season, his third, was a breakthrough.

Kristaps Porzingis's inside game came back to the fore in his time in Washington. Terrance Williams/Associated Press

The first shot of the season was a tone-setter. Porzingis ran the wing in transition, spotted a mismatch in former teammate Carmelo Anthony, veered into the paint, and sealed Anthony under the basket. He fended off a double team with a high ball fake, then spun and elevated for a 6-foot jumper. The shot back-rimmed, but the move felt like a mission statement for the season.

That year, Porzingis took a career-high 121 turnaround jumpers and made 55. Being able to score in the middle of the floor unlocked so much more for Porzingis. He was sixth in the league in elbow touches per game (5.4) and post-ups (8.0). Switches didn’t just stop at a jumper or a roll to the basket — he punished mismatches (which is almost everyone when you’re 7-foot-3).

But a left ACL injury in February 2018 derailed his season and his progress.

His relationship with the Knicks soured when the team decided not to offer a rookie extension while he was recovering from the injury. He demanded a trade in 2019 while he was still sitting out. The Knicks dealt him to Dallas, where he would be paired with rising star Luka Doncic under coach Rick Carlisle, and while the fit seemed to make sense at the time, it never clicked.

Doncic’s ball dominance turned Porzingis into an accessory. Instead of continuing to develop his game inside the 3-point line, Porzingis averaged a career-high 7.1 attempts from deep his first season in Dallas, then six per game the next season. The turnaround jumper he had been developing was put on the back burner. He shot 80 in his first season with the Mavericks and made just 27. The next season, he took only 49 and made 22.

Porzingis was eventually traded to Washington in 2021, but as his run in Dallas ended, even Doncic conceded that he needed to make an effort to get Porzingis the ball where he wants to operate.

“We got to find him more on the post,” Doncic told the Dallas Morning News in 2021. “And he’s just got to get to work on the post.”

Luka Doncic (left) is one of the league's very best — but he wasn't the right fit for Kristaps Porzingis. Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

At his introductory press conference in Washington, Porzingis acknowledge how the play style in Dallas might have limited him.

“It was an adjustment also for me,” he said. “The way I was playing in New York, it was in-and-out, less threes, in the post, in the paint. And then I had to make an adjustment playing with Luka and coach Carlisle — which I was OK with. I’ll find a way how I can be effective. But when some parts of my game weren’t utilized, I was not feeling as comfortable as I would like to.”

Washington gave Porzingis a bit of a fresh start. Last season was his first full season with the Wizards and he put his entire repertoire on display. He took 5.5 threes per game but the shooting felt less mandatory. He caught lobs and tip dunks that conjured flashbacks of his early days in New York.

But he also rediscovered the back-to-the-basket game that he had largely shelved for nearly three years. He shot 58 of 96 on turnaround jumpers — a ridiculous 60.4 percent.

The Wizards went 35-47 last season, but Porzingis averaged a career-high 23.2 points to go with 8.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists. Combining post prowess with the ability to shoot from the elbow and the 3-point line puts Porzingis in the company of big men like Nikola Jokic, Joel Embiid, Domantas Sabonis, and Karl-Anthony Towns.

Despite the reputation that Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla earned for being infatuated with the three, the Celtics run actions that should allow Porzingis to slide in seamlessly.

Joe Mazzulla (left) has a summer ahead to figure out how best to utilize his new big man. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

Many Celtics sets involve Robert Williams holding the ball at the top of the key in delay action, waiting for a teammate to come off a pindown screen in the corner. Williams would hand the ball off or make a read to pass if a cut opened up to the basket. It’s a common action that Porzingis handled plenty in Washington.

“Every year when you have a different team, you had to do things to play to the strength of that team,” Mazzulla said at Porzingis’s introduction. “So the addition of Kristaps will help us, I think, on our post, will help us against specific defenses that we may have had trouble with in the past and just give us a different look, which I think is important to continue to make these deep runs.”

By certain defenses, Mazzulla likely meant the Miami Heat’s zone, which puzzled the Celtics over seven games in the Eastern Conference finals.

The Heat, who used zone on more than 25 percent of their defensive possessions last season, were one of three teams that made the zone a part of their defensive identity last season along with the Portland Trail Blazers (15 percent) and the Toronto Raptors (10 percent).

Over seven games, the Celtics couldn’t find an answer to Miami’s zone — even if it was right in front of them.

In Porzingis, they may have found one answer. In three games against Miami, he averaged 19.7 points. In three against Toronto, he averaged 24.3. In two against Portland, he averaged 30.

The Celtics were one of the catalysts for Porzingis developing a post game. Now they’ll have to work together to harness it.

Julian Benbow can be reached at julian.benbow@globe.com.