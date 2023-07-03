Patrice Bergeron has set an example that Bruins prospects can learn from

But beyond his current role as player development coordinator, McQuaid serves as a valuable resource for future Bruins looking to learn the ropes of a team-first culture instilled by veterans such as Zdeno Chara , Patrice Bergeron , and Mark Recchi .

With 512 NHL games on his résumé, McQuaid has a keen eye for talent and a bounty of knowledge for youngsters looking to forge their own path to the pros.

Adam McQuaid’s day-to-day duties within the Bruins’ organization revolve around molding the next wave of talent in the prospect pipeline.

McQuaid witnessed firsthand the culture cultivated in Boston during his playing days.

Player development stands as a cornerstone for a successful, sustainable franchise. But those efforts can lead to unfulfilling returns if that young talent isn’t built upon an entrenched, accountable mind-set.

And with 19 years in Boston’s system, Bergeron’s impact off the ice holds almost as much weight as his achievements on it.

It remains to be seen if Bergeron plays a 20th season.

But regardless of whatever path Boston’s captain charts, McQuaid believes Bergeron’s impact on this franchise will be felt beyond whatever choice he makes.

“He’s an iconic player in this franchise, [but] you wouldn’t necessarily feel it meeting him,” McQuaid said. “Just the humble way he goes about his business, shows up to work. [In] 2013, when we found out he had a punctured lung and had all those injuries in the [Stanley Cup] Finals and played, I remember going in to visit him in the hospital.

“That’s something that stands out. What he went through and no one really — we knew he was banged up — but not to that extent. Wasn’t making a big scene about it, but trying to quietly just try to battle through. I think that sums him up in a lot of ways.”

Fabian Lysell working way back

Many of Boston’s top prospects took the ice on the first day of development camp on Monday. Fabian Lysell was not one of them.

The 20-year-old winger’s speed and skill has elevated his stock as arguably the most polished product within the system.

But the 2021 first-round pick is still working his way back after an unfortunate end to his first full pro season with Providence.

Lysell’s AHL campaign came to an end in early May during the playoffs after Hartford’s Adam Clendening dropped him with a high, late hit. Lysell was diagnosed with a concussion following the heavy check.

“He finished the year, he had a concussion at the end of the year. So we’re just taking it slow right now, McQuaid said of Lysell’s absence on Monday. “Still trying to work through some things. Not ruled out for the week, but also taking it slow. We’ll see how it progresses for him.”

Lysell, who posted 37 points (14 goals, 23 assists) in 54 games with Providence last season, could be in line to fight for a roster spot in the NHL this fall.

Getting a clean bill of health stands at the forefront of what should be a key offseason for the promising young winger.

Rivalry reboot

Regardless of their respective spots in the Hockey East standings, Bruins prospect and Boston University junior Ty Gallagher, a Bruins seventh-round pick in 2021, believes the longstanding rivalry between BU and BC never dulls.

But the Battle of Comm. Ave should boast more star power in 2023-24.

The Terriers, coming off a Frozen Four appearance, are buoyed by the return of last season’s freshman phenom and Hobey Baker Award finalist Lane Hutson. Incoming freshman Macklin Celebrini is projected to be the top pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, while fellow rookie Tom Willander was drafted 11th overall by the Canucks last week.

Not to be outdone, Boston College is bringing in a loaded freshman class headlined by 2023 top-10 picks in Lexington’s Will Smith (4th overall, San Jose) and Amherst’s Ryan Leonard (8th overall, Washington).

“It’s always a rivalry but obviously it’s going to be a little more special this year playing against those guys,” Gallagher said. “It’s going to be fun. It’s going to be competitive. Looking forward to it.”

Conor Ryan can be reached at conor.ryan@globe.com.