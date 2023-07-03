Peabody’s Heather MacLean, once an unknown underdog, is overcoming chaos again at the top of US distance running

A member of the 2021 US Olympic team, where she missed out on the 1,500-meter final in Tokyo, MacLean heads to her largest meet of the year so far this week: the US. Track and Field Championships in Eugene, Ore. It will set the table for the remainder of the season, and show her where she stands in the country’s increasingly deep distance running field, which includes many of her own training partners with Team New Balance Boston.

“Honestly I’m just focusing on this year at the moment,” said the Peabody native and Boston-based MacLean. “For track and field, it’s still a pretty big year as far as competition goes.”

With a year until the 2024 Olympics in Paris, Heather MacLean, the world’s eighth ranked runner in the women’s 1,500 meters, isn’t focused on making her second Olympic team just yet. The first order of business is getting through what has been a hectic 2023.

She enters the championships after a winter of what she called “chaos” and a spring dealing with injury. MacLean was one of the stars of February’s New Balance Grand Prix at The Track at New Balance, winning the mile in a tight finish in 4:23.42. The final lap was hectic, symbolic of what MacLean dealt with before and after the race.

“Leading in, I had a really great training block in Flagstaff [Ariz.] in January, but there was a death of a family member that was really close with me as soon as I got back,” said MacLean. “And then the next week was the New Balance Grand Prix and that was the anniversary of my father’s passing. So it was kind of just like chaos in general. Then my phone got stolen like the night of the Grand Prix.

“So my phone got stolen and my accounts got hacked into, and I am doing all this stuff with my family and everything. And then on top of that, I’m supposed to be racing and then I was going to Australia to race the [World Cross Country Championships, where she finished fifth as part of an American mixed relay team] the next week.”

It threw MacLean back to two other whirlwinds her career has seen. First, qualifying for her first Olympics in 2021 as an underdog, which happened with few international races leading in because of pandemic cancellations.

Last summer, uncertainty found her again when a case of COVID-19 sidelined her for several weeks and impacted her ability to train, but she still had what she deemed the “best outdoor season of her life.” Despite finishing fifth at the US Championships, she ended up placing well in the 1,500 meters at several domestic and international meets later in the summer.

“I give myself a little pat on the back, I guess, for just going with the flow of the chaos,” said MacLean.

Heather MacLean, pictured here in 2021, is prepping for another championship season. John Tlumacki

Another challenge presented itself after MacLean’s trip to Australia: an IT band injury that kept her out of racing this spring. She prefers running a few outdoor meets prior to the US Championships, but this year, she was only able to compete in one: the June 24 New York City Grand Prix. She chose to run the 800 meters as her warm-up for the championships, finishing eighth in 2:01.66.

“It was a little bit later of a start for me,” said MacLean. “I was more doing this 800 because I really wanted to get a race in before USA’s, but also I wanted to see where I’m at and see how I could push myself. I wanted to see what I could do based on the training that I have been able to do. I think it was a great race to be in, especially because I was racing against like the top 800-meter girls in the US and I’m not particularly an 800-meter runner.”

The field for the 1,500 meters this week is a unique one. While MacLean’s training partner and fellow Olympian, 2021 national champion Elle Purrier St. Pierre, is taking much of this year off after the birth of her first child, the race is relatively wide open. The battle will be between MacLean, Olympic teammate Cory McGee, last year’s champion Sinclaire Johnson, and Nikki Hiltz, who made the 2019 World Championship team. Ellie Shea, a rising senior at Belmont who is rising quickly up the ranks, will also take part.

But MacLean’s most intriguing opponent might be one she trains with daily. Emily MacKay has raised eyebrows in the American running scene this season, improving greatly in her first year of full-time training in Boston. She has run 4:01.52 in the 1,500 meters this season, a seven second improvement over her past personal best. Like MacLean (UMass) and Purrier St. Pierre (UNH), MacKay, a 2022 Binghamton University graduate, began training with Team New Balance Boston and head coach Mark Coogan after starring at colleges not necessarily known for prestigious track programs.

Coogan believes both MacLean and MacKay are primed for great performances at the biggest meet of the year, with a spot on the US team for the World Athletics Championships in Budapest on the line.

“Last week we did a 1500-meter simulation in practice with Emily, and they both crushed it,” said Coogan via email Saturday.

MacLean believes the deep field is a great sign for the United States for Paris and beyond.

“Women’s distance running in the US levels up every year, so there’s new names to look out for,” said MacLean. “I’m just focusing on myself and getting better every day.”

Her coach thinks that work will be on full display this week.

“Heather is back in the type of shape she was last summer and when she made the Olympic team,” said Coogan. “I told her to get a large Dunkin’ iced coffee and take Sunday off and we will do an easy workout Monday and then fly to Eugene on Tuesday.”

Challenges pop up for every athlete, and success is defined by how well they overcome them. MacLean is no exception. After picking up the sport later than many of her competitors, and facing the passing of both her stepfather and father in short succession, she rose from underdog to Olympian.

Although chaos ruled the first half of 2023, MacLean knows the rest of the year can finish strong and kickstart the lead up to the Olympic season.

“In 2021, I had a big outside shot,” said MacLean. “In addition, the whole year before, we barely raced so I just didn’t have the experience. Now that I have it, it definitely makes me more excited going into 2024 and a little bit more prepared.”

