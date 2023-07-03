Leon Gautier, last member of French D-Day military commando, dies at 100

PARIS — Leon Gautier, the last surviving member of an elite French unit that joined US and other Allied forces in the 1944 D-Day invasion to wrest Normandy from Nazi control, has died. He was 100.

The death was announced Monday by Romain Bail, the mayor of Ouistreham, an English Channel coastal community where Allies landed on June 6, 1944, and where Mr. Gautier lived out his last years. Details were not released. A special tribute ceremony was expected.

Mr. Gautier was a nationally known figure and met with President Emmanuel Macron as part of commemorations for the 79th anniversary of D-Day last month.