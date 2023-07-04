Deserved or not, many television series are facing the end this year

A lot of series are ending this year, either because the writer-producers decided it was time or because the show was canceled.

First, the former titles, which get the chance to end their stories with advance warning and craft a fitting finale. “Succession,” “Barry,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “Firefly Lane,” “Snowfall,” “The Other Two,” “Your Honor,” “The Goldbergs,” and “Never Have I Ever” are gone already. Those finishing up between now and the end of the year include “Jack Ryan,” “Reservation Dogs,” “My Brilliant Friend,” “Manifest,” “Yellowstone,” “Billions,” “Riverdale,” “The Handmaid’s Tale,” “The Umbrella Academy,” “The Blacklist,” “Fear of the Walking Dead,” “Archer,” and “The Crown.”