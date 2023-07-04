Almost everything in a vegetarian Reuben sandwich is in this bowl

I get a hankering for a dish and cannot stop making it. This has happened to me so many times over the years that I worry I’m becoming boring. I keep notebooks that list the menus I serve guests with notes about what worked and what didn’t (including which guests were fun and which ones sat like bumps on a log). In the pages, I’ve noticed a dozen dishes that I serve repeatedly. If the guests turned the tables and kept a record of visits to me, there would surely be something like this scribbled in the margin: “Can’t she think of anything else to make?”

Turning vegetarian Reuben sandwiches into a salad variation is a revelation. I found Charred Broccoli Reuben Salad in “TenderHeart: A Cookbook About Vegetables and Unbreakable Family Bonds,” by Hetty Lui McKinnon, who is Chinese Australian, raised in Sydney, and now a resident of Brooklyn, N.Y. It’s a fine bowl, and though the tastes are familiar, you’re not expecting them tossed in a salad.

Reuben sandwiches are typically made with corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and Russian dressing on rye bread. The sandwich is toasted on both sides so the cheese melts a little and the whole thing is a delicious mess.

The cover of “Tenderheart,” by Hetty Lui McKinnon. Handout

The answer to the question of who invented the Reuben depends on whom you ask. Elizabeth Weil wrote in the New York Times Magazine a decade ago that her grandfather, Bernard Schimmel, invented it in Omaha in the 1920s at a hotel where he worked and where his father played poker. Schimmel, according Weil, went into the kitchen and made it for another player named Reuben Kulakofsky. Also taking credit was a New York establishment called Reuben’s Restaurant, no longer in business.

The cookbook author McKinnon began with a vegetarian Reuben from Court Street Grocers in New York, where it’s called Reuben Brocc on the menu and features roasted broccoli in place of corned beef, with everything else from the classic: Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, Comeback Sauce (a classic southern dressing something like Thousand Island), rye bread from Orwashers Bakery, a New York operation started by Hungarian immigrants in 1916.

I first had a perfect pressed broccoli Reuben sandwich six years ago at a spot in Manchester-by-the-Sea called Superfine Food (now closed). When I asked the chef how to make it, he suggested I broil the florets after blanching them. He was using a hot griddle to do the job.

Hetty Lui McKinnon, author of “Tenderheart.” Shirley Cai

McKinnon streamlines that two-step process by putting the raw florets directly into a skillet of hot olive oil, in batches, if you need to, and letting the pieces of broccoli fry without moving until they char in spots. Then you turn them over and char the other side. The broccoli should be crisp-tender, she writes.

She tears rye bread into small chunks, sprinkles the pieces with oil and dill, and toasts them until they’re crisp. Her sauce is a mixture of mayo, chopped gherkin, garlic, ketchup, and scallions.

You also need sauerkraut, because what would a Reuben be without that delightful sour taste? To round out the charred veggies and rye-bread croutons, McKinnon adds big handfuls of baby spinach or salad greens to the bowl, tosses the lot with the dressing, and garnishes the salad with more dill.

It’s appealing in so many ways. First of all, Thousand Island dressing mixed with any greens is scrumptious and creamy. The croutons are crunchy, the broccoli is crisp and a little smoky, the spinach has just the right bite for this, and the shreds of sauerkraut no longer clump together when the salad is tossed, and their lightly salty, vinegary flavor is woven into the leaves.

Soon I’ll top the salad with grilled chicken or salmon and those bowls will run in an endless loop on my summer table.

Sheryl Julian's charred broccoli Reuben. Sheryl Julian





Sheryl Julian can be reached at sheryl.julian@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @sheryljulian.