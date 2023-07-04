Bubble fun doesn’t have to stop when you grow up

Little things can bring joy. Here’s one to make washing dishes easier, and maybe even more fun: the BUBBLE UP. It’s a stout bamboo brush that fits in the palm of your hand and sits in a spring-loaded, ceramic base that acts as a soap dispenser. Press the brush into the base, and you’ll get a bubble-bath full of suds. The bristles are made of recycled plastic and are gentle on dishes but also firm enough to clean greasy pans when you use some muscle. Between uses, leave the brush in the dispenser to prevent bacteria buildup, as with sponges. The set is good-looking enough to leave out next to the sink. BUBBLE UP comes from Full Circle, a company known for its well-designed, environmentally friendly products. About $15. Available at Blackstone’s of Beacon Hill, 40 Charles St., Boston, 617-227-4646; Tags Hardware, 29 White St., Cambridge, 617-868-7711; Kitchen Outfitters, 342 Great Road, Acton, 978- 263-1955; or at fullcirclehome.com, and others.

ANN TRIEGER KURLAND