Elevate your cooking oil spray with duck fat

The rich, savory flavor of duck fat makes it a popular choice among chefs who often use it in place of other cooking oils or fats. You can make it yourself by rendering the poultry’s skin and fat or just purchase a container wherever you find one. It’s considered to be a healthy cooking fat. Dennis Schuett from Cornhusker Kitchen in Omaha, a veteran in the duck meat business, has come up with an innovative idea: Duck Fat Cooking Oil Spray. The aerosol can contains merely pure duck fat in a clear bag. A few mists go beyond just adding a non-stick sheen to a skillet or griddle and impart that deep, luscious flavor to food. You can elevate a simple dish, such as grilled cheese, scrambled eggs, fried potatoes, or roasted veggies. Duck fat has a high smoke point, and the spray adds a nice crisp to meats, shellfish, and poultry on the grill. It doesn’t feel greasy, so you may even want to spray it on popcorn to replace butter. About $11 for a 7-ounce can. Available at Ace Hardware locations, or go to duckfatspray.com.

ANN TRIEGER KURLAND