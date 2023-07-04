‘We’ve got ponchos, we’ve got tarps.’ July 4 revelers gather on the Esplanade as raindrops hold off

Many had been waiting hours for the gates to open so they could grab a prime spot on the grass in front of the Hatch Shell to see the Boston Pops perform Tuesday night and watch the fireworks illuminate the cityscape.

Some celebrants were clad in patriotic red, white, and blue — sporting everything from Uncle Sam hats to socks adorned with stars and stripes. As raindrops fell, folks donned ponchos and popped open umbrellas.

Light showers and muddy grounds did nothing to dampen spirits as crowds began to gather for the annual July 4th festivities on the Esplanade Tuesday.

Joe Duggan, 64, of Wareham, said this is the fifth year he and his family have arrived early to stake out the front of the line. Just how early? They claimed their spot Monday morning.

”We’ve become snobs. We’ve taken it as our right of honor because, well, we’re here,” he said. “There’s a code of ethics. Everyone kind of watches out for each other, so it’s controlled chaos.”

Though members of his entourage have come and gone over the years, Duggan said he and his grandchildren, three of whom were seated in folding camp chairs nearby, have been “the one constant that’s always remained” for the Esplanade celebrations.

”Since they could breathe,” he said. “Literally [a] year old, 2 years old.”

James R. Barnes, 54, from Brighton, said he has been coming to the Esplanade show for the past 21 years. The Fourth of July is an important tradition for him and an occasion for honoring the military, law enforcement, firefighters, and medical professionals.

”They’re our heroes,” he said.

Because of the pandemic, Dela Garza, 76, hadn’t been back to Boston from her home in Houston since she last came to see the city’s July Fourth display in 2019. Standing in line Tuesday with friends, she said it was “exciting” to finally return.

”Everywhere we go we’re just welcomed, so we love it,” Garza, holding back tears, said her family’s experiences in the city. “It’s like a second home to us.”

Garza said she started attending Boston’s July Fourth festivities in 2017 after reconnecting with her high-school best friend, Maryanne Rollings, 76. They’d lost touch 50 years earlier.

MaryAnn Rollings, a Bolton resident, said she’s a Boston Pops fan and has been proudly coming to the Esplanade for the Fourth for 22 years.

As a veteran concertgoer, Rollings isn’t fazed by gloomy forecasts.

”We’ve got ponchos, we’ve got tarps — we’re prepared,” Rollings said, gesturing to a cart of outdoor gear she and her friends brought.

”We’re diehards,” a third group member and friend, Gloria Kelley, 81, of Gardner, said with a laugh. “We all said our prayers last night.” As security processed the long line of attendees, the trio of women, decked out in star-shaped glasses and long Americana hats, set out for the Hatch Shell — and front row seats.

Alex Koller can be reached at alex.koller@globe.com.