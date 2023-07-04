Recipe: Roasted cherries and fresh strawberries star in these summer shortcakes

Makes 10

Considering that both strawberries and cherries are in season at the same time, and they pair so well, it's a wonder that we don't see them more as a duo. This year, update your traditional strawberries shortcake with the addition of ripe, juicy cherries. While it's fine to use fresh cherries, roasting the little fruits softens them, gives them a more complex flavor, and creates a sumptuous sauce. Add the strawberries to the cherries once they have cooled to room temperature, so the berries don't turn to mush. The shortcake dough is stamped into rounds, brushed with egg, and sprinkled with sugar. When they have baked and cooled, assemble the shortcakes and fruits with whipped cream. Or, set up the layers assembly-line style in the kitchen and let guests make their own.

FRUIT

1 pound fresh cherries, pitted and halved ⅔ cup granulated sugar 1 tablespoon cornstarch 1 pint fresh strawberries, hulled and halved or quartered 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1. Set the oven at 400 degrees. Have on hand a deep 9-inch pie plate or an 8-inch square baking dish.

2. In the pie plate or baking dish, combine the cherries, sugar, and cornstarch. Toss gently. Transfer to the oven and roast for 30 minutes, or until the cherries release their juices and they have thickened and are boiling. Cool to room temperature.

3. Stir in the strawberries and vanilla.

SHORTCAKES

3 cups flour 1 tablespoon baking powder ½ teaspoon salt ⅓ cup granulated sugar 1 cup (2 sticks) cold, unsalted butter, cut up ⅔ cup milk, or more if needed Extra flour (for sprinkling) 1 egg, lightly beaten (for the glaze) Extra granulated sugar (for sprinkling)

1. Set the oven at 375 degrees. Line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper. Have on hand a 3-inch round cutter.

2. In a large bowl that will hold all the shortcake ingredients, combine the flour, baking powder, salt, and granulated sugar. With a pastry blender or 2 blunt knives, stir the mixture. Add the butter and cut the butter into the flour with the pastry blender or knives until the mixture resembles crumbs.

3. Add the milk, and with a rubber spatula, fold it in until the dough comes together and there are no dry patches in the bottom of the bowl. If necessary, add 1 more tablespoon milk.

4. On a lightly floured counter, roll the dough to a 1/2-inch thickness. With the cutter, stamp the dough into rounds, dipping the cutter into flour to prevent sticking. Transfer the rounds to the baking sheets. Press the scraps together, reroll the dough, cut out more rounds, and set them on the baking sheets.

5. Brush the tops of the rounds with egg and sprinkle with granulated sugar. Bake for 15 to 18 minutes, or until the shortcakes are a light golden brown. Transfer to a wire rack to cool.

CREAM

2 cups heavy cream ¼ cup confectioners' sugar ½ teaspoon vanilla extract

1. In an electric mixer with a chilled bowl and chilled beaters, combine the cream, confectioners' sugar, and vanilla. Beat on medium-high speed until the cream forms soft peaks.

2. Cut the shortcakes in half horizontally. Spoon cream on the bottom halves of each shortcake, and top with ample fruit and syrup. Set the top halves on the cakes at an angle.

Karoline Boehm Goodnick