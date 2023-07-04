Recipe: Toasted naan, hummus, ground lamb, yogurt, and lots of spices form layers in this one-dish dinner

Serves 4

Flatbreads heaped with tomatoes, cucumbers, and ground lamb make an ideal one-dish summer dinner. Spiced with cumin, coriander, Aleppo pepper, and pomegranate molasses, and balanced with a touch of lemon, the lamb, crunchy veggies, and cool yogurt on these flatbreads add up to layers of flavor. Start with naan sprinkled generously with za'atar spice, a herb mix popular throughout the Middle East. It's usually a combination of dried thyme, oregano, sumac, and toasted sesame seeds, but varies by region. You can't go wrong. Toast the spiced naan and then start building the layers: smooth hummus that you made or bought, the ground meat with plenty of spice, a drizzle of plain yogurt, and finally mint, coriander, and parsley in a refreshing salad crowned with sliced cucumbers and cherry tomatoes. One quick tip: Lightly salt tomatoes and cucumbers before adding them to any salad. It heightens their flavor, even if yours are homegrown.

3 tablespoons olive oil 1 medium onion, finely chopped Salt, to taste 1 clove garlic, finely chopped 1½ teaspoons ground cumin 1½ teaspoons ground coriander ½ teaspoon Aleppo or maras pepper or crushed red pepper, or to taste 1 pound ground lamb 1 tablespoon pomegranate molasses Juice of 1/2 lemon 4 rounds (8-inch) naan 4 teaspoons za'atar seasoning ¾ cup hummus ¾ cup plain regular yogurt (not Greek yogurt), stirred well Handful fresh parsley leaves Handful fresh cilantro leaves Handful fresh mint leaves 2 Persian or pickling cucumbers, sliced 12 cherry tomatoes, halved

1. Set the oven at 450 degrees. Have on hand a rimmed baking sheet.

2. In a large skillet over medium-high, heat 1 tablespoon of the oil. Add the onions and a generous pinch of salt. Cook, stirring often, for 4 minutes, or until onions begin to soften and brown. Add the garlic, cumin, coriander, and the Aleppo or maras or red pepper. Cook, stirring, for about 30 seconds to toast the spices.

3. Add the lamb to the skillet, and cook, breaking it up with the side of a kitchen spoon, for 4 minutes, or until the meat crumbles and is no longer pink.

4. Stir in the pomegranate molasses and lemon juice. Simmer for 1 minute. Remove from the heat.

5. On the baking sheet, spread the naan in one layer. Brush with the remaining 2 tablespoons olive oil and sprinkle each with 1 teaspoon of za'atar. Transfer to the oven and bake for 5 to 7 minutes, or until the rounds are slightly puffed and brown at the edges.

6. On each of the flatbreads, spread 3 tablespoons of hummus, then 1/2 cup of the lamb mixture. Drizzle with 2 tablespoons of the yogurt. Top with parsley, cilantro, and mint leaves. Sprinkle a little salt over the cucumbers and tomatoes and arrange them on top. Serve with the remaining yogurt on the side.

Sally Pasley Vargas