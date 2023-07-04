fb-pixel Skip to main content
WHAT SHE'S HAVING

Recipe: Toss the ingredients of a charred broccoli Reuben into a scrumptious salad

By Sheryl Julian Globe Correspondent,Updated July 4, 2023, 43 minutes ago
Recipe for Charred Broccoli Reuben Salad from “Tenderheart” by Hetty Lui McKinnonHetty Lui McKinnon

Serves 4

From the new book, "TenderHeart: A Cookbook About Vegetables and Unbreakable Family Bonds," by Hetty Lui McKinnon, comes this salad of ingredients that go into a vegetarian Reuben: charred broccoli, sauerkraut, and a dressing similar to Thousand Island. McKinnon, a Brooklyn, N.Y., resident who was raised in Sydney, adds croutons made from rye bread and handfuls of baby spinach. The salad is crunchy, salty, piquant, and delicious.

SALAD

6thick slices rye bread
2tablespoons chopped fresh dill
4tablespoons olive oil, or more if needed
Salt and pepper, to taste
1large head broccoli, cut into florets, stalks trimmed
2large handfuls baby spinach or salad leaves
½cup sauerkraut

1. Set the oven at 375 degrees. Have on hand a large rimmed baking sheet.

2. Tear the rye bread into small chunks. Place on the baking sheet and sprinkle with dill, 2 tablespoons of the olive oil, salt, and pepper. Toss well. Bake for 15 minutes, turning the pieces several times, or until they are golden brown.

3. In a large skillet over medium-high heat, heat the remaining 2 tablespoons olive oil. Add the broccoli florets (work in batches if your pan isn't large enough). Sprinkle with salt and pepper. Cook for 3 minutes, or until charred on the bottom. Turn and cook for 3 minutes more, or until charred and crisp-tender. Transfer to a bowl; leave to cool.

4. In a bowl, combine the spinach or lettuce with the sauerkraut. Add the croutons and broccoli.

SAUCE

1cup mayonnaise
2small gherkin pickles, or more to taste, finely chopped
1small clove garlic, crushed
2tablespoons ketchup
2 scallions, trimmed and finely chopped
Salt and pepper, to taste
1tablespoon warm water, or more if needed
Extra fresh dill (for garnish)

1. In a bowl, whisk the mayonnaise, gherkins, garlic, ketchup, and scallions. Add a generous pinch each of salt and pepper. Whisk in 1 tablespoon warm water, or more if needed.

2. Spoon the dressing over the salad and toss well. Garnish with extra dill.

Sheryl Julian. Adapted from “Tenderheart”

Sheryl Julian can be reached at sheryl.julian@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @sheryljulian.

