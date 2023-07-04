Recipe: Toss the ingredients of a charred broccoli Reuben into a scrumptious salad

Serves 4

From the new book, "TenderHeart: A Cookbook About Vegetables and Unbreakable Family Bonds," by Hetty Lui McKinnon, comes this salad of ingredients that go into a vegetarian Reuben: charred broccoli, sauerkraut, and a dressing similar to Thousand Island. McKinnon, a Brooklyn, N.Y., resident who was raised in Sydney, adds croutons made from rye bread and handfuls of baby spinach. The salad is crunchy, salty, piquant, and delicious.

SALAD

6 thick slices rye bread 2 tablespoons chopped fresh dill 4 tablespoons olive oil, or more if needed Salt and pepper, to taste 1 large head broccoli, cut into florets, stalks trimmed 2 large handfuls baby spinach or salad leaves ½ cup sauerkraut

1. Set the oven at 375 degrees. Have on hand a large rimmed baking sheet.

2. Tear the rye bread into small chunks. Place on the baking sheet and sprinkle with dill, 2 tablespoons of the olive oil, salt, and pepper. Toss well. Bake for 15 minutes, turning the pieces several times, or until they are golden brown.

3. In a large skillet over medium-high heat, heat the remaining 2 tablespoons olive oil. Add the broccoli florets (work in batches if your pan isn't large enough). Sprinkle with salt and pepper. Cook for 3 minutes, or until charred on the bottom. Turn and cook for 3 minutes more, or until charred and crisp-tender. Transfer to a bowl; leave to cool.

4. In a bowl, combine the spinach or lettuce with the sauerkraut. Add the croutons and broccoli.

SAUCE

1 cup mayonnaise 2 small gherkin pickles, or more to taste, finely chopped 1 small clove garlic, crushed 2 tablespoons ketchup 2 scallions, trimmed and finely chopped Salt and pepper, to taste 1 tablespoon warm water, or more if needed Extra fresh dill (for garnish)

1. In a bowl, whisk the mayonnaise, gherkins, garlic, ketchup, and scallions. Add a generous pinch each of salt and pepper. Whisk in 1 tablespoon warm water, or more if needed.

2. Spoon the dressing over the salad and toss well. Garnish with extra dill.

Sheryl Julian. Adapted from “Tenderheart”