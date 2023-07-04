You can cook up the kitchen of your dreams, even on a budget. I did. Here’s how.

After 15 years of renting in Somerville, the 1880s Victorian fixer-upper with beautiful bones I had been fantasizing about came on the market. The original millwork was stunning . . . as was the neglect, which was most evident in the kitchen. I accepted we would be living with the ‘90s fake terra cotta floors (at least for a while), but the gunk-encrusted appliances, peeling Formica counters, and iridescent light fixtures had to go. I know there are many folks facing the same challenge: update your kitchen without breaking the bank, so I thought it could be helpful to share some of what I’ve learned on this dust-covered journey from Facebook Marketplace to the appliance outlet, to the hardware store, and back again.

Not every kitchen renovation begins with a general contractor and a healthy budget. Sometimes it starts with a ticking clock, a strong desire to cook somewhere more sanitary than a run-down fraternity house, and a 0 percent promotional offer credit card. Dream kitchens take many forms.

Catherine Smart's kitchen, before the renovation. Catherine Smart

Find tradespeople who understand your budget and vision

I walked through our new home with many contractors and tradespeople who turned up their noses, said this was a gut job, or told me I was crazy. You have to approach restoring a home like finding the right doctor: get a second opinion, or a third. The right partners will show care and interest in breathing new life into a space, whether their task is putting up plaster, or wiring the antique light fixture you found at the flea market. It took several phone calls to find a carpenter who would take on the one-off job of installing and sealing the butcher block countertops I found on Craigslist, but in the end, I got the work surface I wanted, and saved a couple thousand dollars by not going with the falling-out-of-fashion granite that several folks tried to sell me on. My trusty plumber, Richie Spagnuolo, said the most important tip for staying sane and keeping a project on budget is “Finding someone who is a great communicator, someone who can explain the scope of a project to you, and is happy to take the time to answer your questions.” Also keep in mind that people are often much more proficient in their trade than they are at building fancy websites. Ask your friends and neighbors for recommendations.

Be realistic

The right partners will also be honest about what you can and (and can’t) reasonably accomplish. I suspected as soon as I stepped into my kitchen that we didn’t have the budget to rework the footprint. Would it have been nice to move the sink under the window? Absolutely, but Spagnuolo confirmed it would take more time and money than we wanted to spend. In addition to keeping your plumbed appliances in place, Spagnuolo reminds us you can save a lot by repairing instead of replacing. He says with many stoves, dishwashers, and refrigerators, “newer does not always mean better.” Sometimes that old range simply needs an ignitor replaced, and a good scrubbing.

That’s not to say you can’t upgrade on a budget. For some of Spangnuolo’s clients, the most beloved splurges have been relatively modest investments, like an under-the-sink hot water tank for tea on-demand, or a pot filler above the stove. For me it was running a water line to the fridge for filtered water and ice, which set me back about $300. Spagnuolo also suggests investing in parts from a plumbing supply store (on your own or through your plumber) as the home improvement stores can carry their own product lines under the familiar brand names that don’t have the same quality construction.

Catherine Smart, hard at work on her kitchen renovation. Catherine Smart

Be flexible

Flexibility can look like offering to pick up the paint for the painter yourself, scouring the Internet for a used Eclume pot rack, or being cool with your electrician working alongside you at 8:30 p.m. on a Tuesday. As someone who has always had a side hustle, I appreciate that some of the most talented, ambitious tradespeople have 9-5s and were fitting in my little project after-hours.

If you can be flexible on timing as well, there is a lot of money to be saved, says Steve Sheinkopf, CEO of Yale Appliance, “Appliances are like electronics now, the best time to buy them is a holiday, when you can save 10 percent to 30 percent.” In addition to the holidays, there is an excess of supply with a lot of manufacturers at the moment after a surge in demand during the pandemic. Many of the companies over-produced, says Sheinfkopf, and the consumer will start to see the benefit in the coming months. “Appliance pricing can look like the stock market,” says Sheinkopf, “wait for a deal.”

Splurge wisely

If you’re devoting the money, time, and pain to renovating, make sure to invest in some choices that make your heart sing. Personally, I would like to live inside a Devol catalog, but my budget runs more Big Box. After much hemming and hawing, I splurged on the British company’s Creamware Pendant Light, and gleefully sent a picture to a dear friend who happens to be an interior designer, and master of encouragement. His response: “Look at that handspun porcelain! Now the rest of your house will want to live up to that potential, and it will.”

The author's kitchen after the renovation. Catherine Smart

5 top tips for upgrading your kitchen on a budget

Turn stair treads into open shelving . If you’re unhappy with your upper cabinets and don’t want to refinish them — or if like me, you have none — simple stair treads from a home improvement store can be cut to size and hung with some stylish brackets.

Update your hardware . This is one of the most cost-effective and easy DIY upgrades you can make to express your personal style. Etsy has many options, including the brand Yesterhome, which I used to channel an English country cottage on a budget.

Shop your local paint store. Whether you are painting yourself or hiring a pro, investing in good quality paint pays off in both ease of smooth, even application, and durability. Providence Olive from the Benjamin Moore’s Historical Collection transformed our dingy IKEA cabinets (with a solid assist from that aforementioned aged brass hardware).

Being friendly with employees pays off. If you explain that you are taking on projects yourself, they will often offer advice, and maybe even a contractor discount.

Respect the Scratch and Dent Department. I’m going to let you in on a little secret: Not everything is actually scratched or dented. Sometimes those scratches and dents are nearly imperceptible (or on the back of that dishwasher, never to be seen once installed) And sometimes it just means the product is so back ordered that the store has decided to remove it from their catalog and offload the remaining inventory, which was the case for the mint condition, brand-name fridge/freezer prize we went home with from the Yale outlet.

Catherine Smart can be reached at Cathjsmart@gmail.com