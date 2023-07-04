Easton man kills Raynham woman before fatally shooting himself, district attorney’s office says

An Easton man broke into his sometimes-partner’s home and shot her to death before taking his own life in the early hours of July 4, the Bristol District Attorney’s office said.
Police responded to 911 calls including one from the victim reporting a shooting on Ruth Ellen Road around 2 a.m., according to a statement from Bristol District Attorney Thomas Quinn’s office.
When police arrived, they found Scott Swale, 43, and Tatiana Tavares, 30, both dead in what Quinn’s office called an apparent murder-suicide committed by Swale.
Quinn’s office said a preliminary investigation suggests Swale shattered a sliding glass door in Tavares’ Raynham home to gain entry. He walked upstairs to her bedroom and shot her in the chest as she lay on the bed, the district attorney’s office said.
Swale then shot himself in the head, according to authorities.
“The two deceased individuals had been engaged in a hostile year-long on again, off again relationship,” the district attorney’s office wrote.
Authorities said the investigation remains ongoing.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
