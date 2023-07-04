Easton man kills Raynham woman before fatally shooting himself, district attorney’s office says

An Easton man broke into his sometimes-partner’s home and shot her to death before taking his own life in the early hours of July 4, the Bristol District Attorney’s office said.

Police responded to 911 calls including one from the victim reporting a shooting on Ruth Ellen Road around 2 a.m., according to a statement from Bristol District Attorney Thomas Quinn’s office.

When police arrived, they found Scott Swale, 43, and Tatiana Tavares, 30, both dead in what Quinn’s office called an apparent murder-suicide committed by Swale.