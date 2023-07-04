fb-pixel Skip to main content

Fatal crash in Falmouth kills 70-year-old driver

By Maeve Lawler Globe Correspondent,Updated July 4, 2023, 1 hour ago

A 70-year-old man was killed in a car crash in Falmouth on Tuesday.

Shortly before 8 a.m., first responders found a man in an overturned vehicle on Sippewissett Road, police said. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

After the driver lost control in a curve, his 2019 Range Rover went off the road into a ravine and hit a tree, police said.

The crash is under investigation. Additional information will not be released until the victim’s family is notified, police said.


Maeve Lawler can be reached at maeve.lawler@globe.com.

