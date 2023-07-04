Fatal crash in Falmouth kills 70-year-old driver

A 70-year-old man was killed in a car crash in Falmouth on Tuesday.
Shortly before 8 a.m., first responders found a man in an overturned vehicle on Sippewissett Road, police said. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
After the driver lost control in a curve, his 2019 Range Rover went off the road into a ravine and hit a tree, police said.
The crash is under investigation. Additional information will not be released until the victim’s family is notified, police said.
