Jackknifed tractor-trailer on I-93 in Dorchester leads to delays

A jackknifed tractor-trailer on I-93 southbound closed three lanes of traffic and led to major backups in Boston Tuesday morning, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation tweeted.
Jackknifed tractor in #Boston on I-93-SB after exit 14 (Savin Hill). 3 left lane closed. Expect delays.— Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) July 4, 2023
Video from Boston 25 news showed an Amazon truck sandwiched on the roadway with multiple fire and police vehicles in the vicinity.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
