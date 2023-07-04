Lawrence police chief retires amid ongoing investigation involving the police department

Vasque’s retirement was effective June 30, DePeña’s office said in a statement.

Lawrence Police Chief Roy Vasque has retired amid an ongoing investigation involving the police department, Mayor Brian A. DePeña’s office said Tuesday.

Lawrence Police Chief Roy Vasque (right) was photographed shaking hands at a rally on June 7, 2020.

“Mayor DePeña would like to thank Chief Vasque for his years of service and dedication to our community and wishes him a prosperous and healthy retirement,” the statement said.

Vasque was placed on administrative leave in January while the city conducted an investigation involving the police department, the Globe reported.

It’s not known if Vasque’s retirement is connected to the investigation.

Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.