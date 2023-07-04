Man charged in connection with fatal shooting in New Bedford

Sterling Robinson of New Bedford is charged with accessory to murder after the fact, according to Bristol District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III’s office.

A 24-year-old man was arrested on Monday in connection with the fatal shooting of Lorenzo Gomes in New Bedford.

Robinson was arrested in Fall River and will be arraigned Wednesday in New Bedford District Court.

Gomes, 20, was shot shortly after midnight on Monday near Tallman and North Front streets, officials said. He attempted to drive himself to the hospital but lost consciousness in his car, where he was found by police. He was pronounced dead at Saint Luke’s Hospital.

Maeve Lawler can be reached at maeve.lawler@globe.com.