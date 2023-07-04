Marchers, clad in Colonial garb, kick off July 4th with parade through downtown

Captain Timothy Haraden of the Ancient and Honorable Artillery Company read the Declaration of Independence from the balcony of the Old State House.

As Timothy Haraden, captain commanding of the Ancient and Honorable Artillery Company of Massachusetts, stepped onto the Old State House balcony, he told revelers that a member of the company has read the Declaration “nearly every July 4 since the end of the American Revolution.”

Hundreds of locals and out-of-towners gathered near the Old State House Tuesday morning for a July 4 reading of the Declaration of Independence and a parade that wove through downtown, highlighting Boston’s revolutionary role.

“The Declaration of Independence was publicly read for the first time in Boston on July 18, 1776, from this very spot, by Colonial Thomas Crafts,” Haraden said. “Let us not forget why we celebrate this great holiday.”

As the captain read promises of “life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness,” the crowd broke into applause, cheering and waving a sea of miniature American flags. As Haraden recalled the governing sins of King George III, a voice from the back of the crowd called out: “Tyrant! Tyrant!”

It was a scene straight out of the Revolution — albeit, one with more strollers and smartphones than in 1776.

Members of the 7th Massachusetts Regiment fired their weapons while marching in Boston’s 247th Independence Day Celebration. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

The reading followed a flag raising ceremony at City Hall Plaza and a parade that marched to the Granary Burying Ground and the Old State House before concluding at Faneuil Hall.

Festivities began around 9 a.m., but red, white, and blue-clad revelers filled the plaza as early as 8:30, jockeying for a good view of the parade route while fifes and bass drums echoed off City Hall’s concrete walls.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu welcomed the crowd to Boston, highlighting its role as “the birthplace of American democracy,” and celebrating its continued status as a national center of innovation.

“This is a city where we take our celebrations and commemorations seriously, where we take our policymaking seriously, and where we fight every day to make sure that we’re building a community that truly includes everyone,” Wu said.

Spectators watched the festivities at City Hall Plaza during the Boston’s Independence Day Celebration. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

Trailing four color guards, Wu and other city officials led the parade down Tremont Street, followed by members of the U.S.S. Massachusetts’ crew, company members, and tricorn-hatted reenactors with the Middlesex County Volunteers Fifes and Drums. Company members fired their muskets, letting the scent of gunpowder mix with the smell of wet pavement.

Pausing for a few minutes, eight marchers fired a salute over the burial ground, and a lone trumpeter played “Taps” in honor of the three signers of the Declaration, and the victims of the Boston Massacre, all laid there to rest.

David and Linda Schelsinger came to Boston from Memphis, Tenn., just to celebrate the holiday — “the most patriotic thing we’ve ever done,” Linda Schelsinger said, laughing.

David Schelsinger said the couple had been to Boston before, but never for Independence Day, adding that the morning’s celebration was livelier than what he was used to seeing back home.

“The idea of being in the place where all this happened makes you almost feel like you’re living in it,” he said. “The people in the Colonial garb and everything just makes it feel like you’re there when it happened.”

For some locals, like Susan Walsh, catching the parade is a crucial part of ringing in the Fourth.

Walsh joined her family on State Street after the morning festivities began to wane and they charted the rest of their holiday. Born in Boston and now living in Milton, Walsh said her family has not missed the parade in more than a decade.

“It’s the best way to start the Fourth of July,” Walsh said. “We’re so lucky to have it in our back yard.”

Drew Rontti of Elk River, MN was dressed for the occasion. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

Daniel Kool can be reached at daniel.kool@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @dekool01.