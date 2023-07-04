fb-pixel Skip to main content

More wet weather in the forecast for July 4

By Hayley Kaufman Globe Staff,Updated July 4, 2023, 35 minutes ago
Daphne, 3, (left) opens and closes her umbrella as she and her sister, Quinn, 6, watch the ducks on the Frog Pond as a light rain fell in Boston Monday, July 3, 2023.Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

July 4 revelers should expect another round of showers and thunderstorms Tuesday, especially in areas along and south of the Mass. Pike, according to the National Weather Service.

A flood watch is in effect through Tuesday evening in a broad swath of central Massachusetts, as well as in northern Rhode Island and part of Connecticut. In some areas, torrential rainfall could elevate the risk of street flooding and cause creeks and rivers to rise, the NWS said.

Rain could fall at 1 to 2 inches per hour in some areas.

Forecasters expect Tuesday morning to offer a bit a reprieve from the rain before showers and occasional thunderstorm activity develops in the afternoon.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Hayley Kaufman can be reached at hayley.kaufman@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @GlobeHayleyK.

