More wet weather in the forecast for July 4

July 4 revelers should expect another round of showers and thunderstorms Tuesday, especially in areas along and south of the Mass. Pike, according to the National Weather Service.

A flood watch is in effect through Tuesday evening in a broad swath of central Massachusetts, as well as in northern Rhode Island and part of Connecticut. In some areas, torrential rainfall could elevate the risk of street flooding and cause creeks and rivers to rise, the NWS said.

Rain could fall at 1 to 2 inches per hour in some areas.