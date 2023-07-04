More wet weather in the forecast for July 4

July 4 revelers should expect another round of showers and thunderstorms Tuesday, especially in areas along and south of the Mass. Pike, according to the National Weather Service.
A flood watch is in effect through Tuesday evening in a broad swath of central Massachusetts, as well as in northern Rhode Island and part of Connecticut. In some areas, torrential rainfall could elevate the risk of street flooding and cause creeks and rivers to rise, the NWS said.
Rain could fall at 1 to 2 inches per hour in some areas.
Forecasters expect Tuesday morning to offer a bit a reprieve from the rain before showers and occasional thunderstorm activity develops in the afternoon.
More showers and thunderstorms today will lead to a risk for excessive rainfall and flash flooding beginning mid to late morning and continuing through the afternoon hours. Travel with caution if you encounter heavy downpours and don't attempt to drive through flooded roadways! pic.twitter.com/5GVcENdH19— NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) July 4, 2023
This is a developing story and will be updated.
