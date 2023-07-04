Orange Line service suspended between North and Back Bay stations due to track flooding

The MBTA announced the service suspension on its official Twitter account just before 6 a.m.

Orange Line service was suspended Tuesday morning between North Station and Back Bay station because of flooding on the tracks near Haymarket, according to the MBTA.

The T advised riders to use the Green between North Station and Copley as an alternative to the Orange Line.

A message to the MBTA was not immediately returned.

No further information was immediately available.

On Tuesday, July 4, the subway is slated to run on a Saturday schedule until 3 p.m. when it will then run on a weekday schedule for the remainder of the day, according to the MBTA. Fares will be free after 9:30 p.m. for the subway, bus, and commuter rail.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

