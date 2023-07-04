Orange Line service suspended between North and Back Bay stations due to track flooding

Orange Line service was suspended Tuesday morning between North Station and Back Bay station because of flooding on the tracks near Haymarket, according to the MBTA.
The MBTA announced the service suspension on its official Twitter account just before 6 a.m.
Orange Line Update: Service remains suspended between North Station and Back Bay due to flooding on the tracks near Haymarket. Riders can continue to use the Green Line for alternate service between North Station and Copley.https://t.co/T5YdXbubhA— MBTA (@MBTA) July 4, 2023
The T advised riders to use the Green between North Station and Copley as an alternative to the Orange Line.
A message to the MBTA was not immediately returned.
No further information was immediately available.
On Tuesday, July 4, the subway is slated to run on a Saturday schedule until 3 p.m. when it will then run on a weekday schedule for the remainder of the day, according to the MBTA. Fares will be free after 9:30 p.m. for the subway, bus, and commuter rail.
Advertisement
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Hayley Kaufman can be reached at hayley.kaufman@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @GlobeHayleyK.