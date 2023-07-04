See photos from Independence Day in the Boston area

The Fourth of July in Boston means crowds, hot dogs, and parades. And of course, the Pops, the 1812 Overture, and the big fireworks display to cap things off.See photos of the day’s events and celebrations.Ciara Lovatt watched Boston’s Independence Day celebration.Craig F. Walker/Globe StaffCaptain Timothy Haraden of the Ancient and Honorable Artillery Company read the Declaration of Independence from the balcony of the Old State House in downtown Boston.Craig F. Walker/Globe StaffThe USS Constitution's 21 gun salute echoed across Boston Harbor.Tannner PearsonChristina Szrama held her son, Jack, 2, as her husband, Ryan, left, filmed the US Army's 17 gun salute at Fort Independence on Castle Island.Tannner PearsonThe USS Constitution moved across the harbor after its salute.Tannner PearsonDrum Major John Nichols led the Middlesex County Volunteers Fifes and Drums.Craig F. Walker/Globe StaffCourtney Tenure held her 8-month-old daughter, Molly during the Boston’s 247th Independence Day Celebration.Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff Mei Watanabe, 6, and Ryu Watanabe, 10, layed under a tarp their parents set up for Boston Pops at the Hatch Memorial Shell on the Charles River Esplanade.Carlin Stiehl for The Boston GlobeMaryAnn Rollings was interviewed at the Hatch Shell.Carlin Stiehl for The Boston Globe