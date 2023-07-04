Vehicle crashes into Chelmsford home

Police responded to 4 Proctor Road at 8:32 a.m. and found that a 63-year-old woman had panicked after backing into a car parked in the home’s driveway, causing her to accelerate and smash into the garage, leaving a hole that was 7 feet wide and 10 feet high, police said.

A car crashed into the garage of a home in Chelmsford on Tuesday, causing substantial damage.

No injuries were reported. The woman showed no signs that she was impaired and no charges were filed.





