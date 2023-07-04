The Eastie tunnel that wasn’t; freedom to pump

Religion. Free speech. Guns. Voting.

Pumping your own gas.

This Fourth of July is a time to celebrate all our cherished rights and freedoms — and to spare a thought for the huddled masses deprived of them in oppressed parts of the world like North Korea and Weymouth.

Yes, the South Shore town still does not allow residents to pump their own gas. It’s one of an increasingly small number of jurisdictions that cling to the outdated rule.

Just last month, Oregon moved to end its ban on self-service gas, leaving New Jersey as the only place with a state-level ban. In Massachusetts, communities can bar self-service gas pumps — and a handful do.

A gas pump in Portland, Ore., includes instructions for users unfamiliar with the device. Don Ryan

There appears to be no real justification for the rule — and it’s telling that as electric vehicle charging stations spread, pretty much nobody is suggesting that they need to be full-service too.

That’s despite the fact that there are theoretically safety risks associated with EV charging — just as someone really intent on doing so could probably mess up filling their gas tank.

In New Jersey, the stubborn resistance to self-service gas has become a sort of quirky source of state pride. And someday, perhaps, when gas-guzzling cars disappear, the whole dispute will fade into history. But until then, you have to wonder what communities are hoping to accomplish by keeping their restrictions on the books.

Alan Wirzbicki is Globe deputy editor for editorials. He can be reached at alan.wirzbicki@globe.com.