Driving the blue golf cart

When I was in elementary school, I imagined what I wanted my future to look like, including what job I would have, where I would live, and what kind of car I would drive. Throughout elementary and middle school, doctors were not optimistic when I would bring up the subject of driving, which made me think it was not “realistic” to factor it into my future. But that changed years later when my parents bought a blue golf cart.

I often wonder what my life would be like if I didn’t have a visual impairment. I could navigate the uneven sidewalks of Boston without being fearful about tripping. I wouldn’t have to worry about falling down a staircase. I wouldn’t have to use a white cane to become accustomed to unfamiliar areas. I wouldn’t have to encourage drivers to slow down to allow me extra time to cross streets or rely on public transportation because I could drive myself.

My family has an old cottage in the seaside community of Little Neck in Ipswich. We escape to this magical oasis to spend time by the water during the summer. Almost everyone on the island uses a golf cart to get around.

I was 22 when our cart was delivered. When I asked my parents if I could take it for a spin around the block, I assured them that I would drive carefully and be mindful of people on the street. Under state law, a person is required to have a driver’s license to operate a golf cart on a public roadway, though Little Neck is a private association. They gave it some thought, but said they didn’t feel comfortable letting me use it because of my visual impairment. They said they may be open to the possibility if I were trained on how to use the cart and knew the rules of the road. For months they reviewed the basics with me and took me for rides so I could get a sense of the cart’s movement.

One day my dad and I were sitting on the beach when we realized we had forgotten something from the cottage. He gave me the keys and said, “Go get another beach chair.”

I climbed into the cart, put the key into the ignition and touched my foot to the gas pedal. My foot shook as I inched forward. Before I knew it, I was halfway across the parking lot, driving for the first time with two hands firmly gripping the wheel.

As I turned onto the road from the parking lot, I saw people of all ages having fun on the beach. I passed by a number of cottages and homes; each with their own unique charm and curb appeal. I was thankful the streets were quiet that day as I wanted everything to go smoothly on my first solo cart adventure. Dodging the overgrown trees and navigating the narrow roads were perhaps the biggest challenges.

My visual impairment did not cross my mind once because I was too elated. I knew one thing for certain, though — I was in complete control of a moving vehicle and my life in some way. It was a dream I couldn’t have imagined would come true. For the first time, I experienced the independence that was never mine when my peers got their licenses and I couldn’t.

Every summer since that day, I’ve made my way around the Neck on my blue cart, and I’ve come to realize that having a visual impairment isn’t the end of the world. For years, I felt that everyone around me was going to judge me because I received support from my classroom and vision teachers, and orientation and mobility specialists. In school, I hadn’t met any other classmates with visual impairments so I felt isolated. I couldn’t relate to anyone about the struggles I face every day.

My parents were told by doctors that because I was born prematurely, I wouldn’t be able to walk, talk, or live independently. I’ve defied their expectations because I’m able to get behind the wheel and drive a golf cart. It feels amazing to prove them wrong.

Despite the setbacks I face every day, I feel fortunate for the vision I do have. I’m reminded of this when driving that blue golf cart, my hands on the steering wheel. And, no, my foot doesn’t shake anymore when I hit the pedal.

Owen Devlin is a rising senior majoring in broadcast journalism at Suffolk University.