Finally, airlines may accommodate travelers who stay in their wheelchairs

The seat was group tested by wheelchair users and aesthetically blends in with other seats, takes 90 seconds to transform from a traditional seat to wheelchair mode, and doesn’t involve any expensive, dramatic structural changes. It could simply be swapped for a seat in the front row, and Delta Flight Products says it hopes to have it ready in 18 months. This innovation would be transformative for wheelchair users if it catches on in the aviation industry.

Last month, Delta Flight Products, a subsidiary of Delta Air Lines, unveiled a concept for an airline seat that folds up . This would allow electric wheelchair users to back into the space for the entirety of their flight.

When the Trump administration made a deal in 2018 to fund the Federal Aviation Administration, it included an authorization to study the feasibility of seating accommodations for travelers who use wheelchairs. At the time, many disability advocates thought it toothless. Then in 2021, the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine put out a report stating that airplanes could accommodate travelers who stayed in their wheelchairs during a flight. And in March 2022, the Department of Transportation held a public meeting for the disabled to air their difficulties flying on planes. Now, we have a private company that may be only 18 months away from achieving something wheelchair users have yearned for.

As a wheelchair user who has flown multiple times a year for the past 20 years, I, like many other wheelchair users, have had experiences that could have been remedied by this seat. It’s a helpless feeling to watch out the plane window as the thing that makes getting around and living possible is tossed recklessly with the other luggage. Unfortunately, wheelchairs are the luggage that suffer the brunt of actions on the tarmac, and this can lead to lost screws, dents, and damaged joysticks on electric chairs, not to mention other broken parts on chairs that cost thousands of dollars.

The second solved issue would come from no longer having to transfer from a special aisle chair — a narrow wheelchair used once the passenger’s wheelchair has been checked — into the airplane seat. Typically, this is done by two airport staff, one lifting the passenger under the knees and the other from under their armpits. I’ve had my arms nearly pulled out of their sockets several times, and some people are flat-out dropped.

Many wheelchair users have issues with pressure sores and skin breakdown from being seated all day. Hard seats on long flights only exacerbate this problem. It would be a huge victory if wheelchair users could sit on their custom gel pads.

Wheelchair users are first to board a plane but are last to deplane, and this means they cross the jetway at least half an hour later than the plane’s arrival time. This delay also means they may miss a flight connection. They might have to squirm while everybody deplanes because they haven’t been able to use the bathroom on the flight.

Delta Flight Products said the ticket price point would be the cost of a domestic first-class seat. That’s simply too much, especially for a community that doesn’t have a lot of money or for someone who would like to save a few bucks by flying coach. Also, what if there are more than two wheelchair users on the same flight? And there remains the issue of inaccessible bathrooms, which can cause wheelchair users to starve or dehydrate themselves the day before a flight.

It cannot be denied, though, that this would be a giant first roll toward air travel equity. One seat might not sound like a lot, but the FAA handles 45,000 flights per day, plus the friends, spouses, and families who accompany wheelchair users. Why shouldn’t wheelchair users be able to stay in their chairs like on vans, buses, trains, or boats? Now that the airlines have a chance to make air travel more inclusive, it will be interesting to see how much they value customers who use wheelchairs.

We’ll be watching.

Christopher Reardon is a disability advocate.