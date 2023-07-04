Angels star Mike Trout has broken left wrist; says he expects to return this season

“I’ve had other guys reach out who’ve had this surgery before, or had this injury before. I don’t know if it’s going to need surgery or not. We’ll know in the next couple of days, I guess. Some guys came back in four weeks, some guys take a little longer just to see how their body heals.”

“Of course,” Trout said Tuesday, a few hours after the Angels announced he was placed on the 10-day injured list with broken hamate.

All-Star outfielder Mike Trout of the Los Angeles Angels said he anticipates returning this season despite a broken left wrist suffered when he fouled off a pitch Monday night.

The slugger fouled off a 0-1 pitch from Nick Martinez leading off the eighth inning and immediately shook his left arm. Angels manager Phil Nevin and a trainer came out to check on the slugger and he left the game.

“I kind of knew it wasn’t good. It’s another freak thing,” Trout said. “It’s nothing crazy serious, so obviously I’m going to miss a little bit of time, but it’s not season-ending.”

Trout, a three-time AL MVP, was selected to his 11th All-Star team on Sunday and 10th straight as a starter. He was hitting .263 with 18 home runs and 44 RBIs.

Judge hitting off tee, can’t run yet

One month into his recovery from a torn ligament in his right toe, Aaron Judge has started hitting off a tee but said he is still unable to run.

“I got to be able to run,” Judge said before the Yankees continued a four-game series with the Orioles. “If I can run then I can play. Me running at 10 percent ain’t going to help anybody out there.”

Judge said being able to put weight on his backfoot is the biggest factor in how fast he can return from an injury that is unusual for a baseball player.

“Besides running it’s me being able to put 270 pounds on one leg when I’m hitting,” Judge said. “Once we build up that strength and get the pain and all that all out of there, we’re going to be in a good spot. I understand you’re going to deal with some pain coming back so it’s just about getting to a point where it’s tolerable and we’re not setting ourselves back here.”

Rays slugger Brandon Lowe reinstated from IL

Tampa Bay Rays slugger Brandon Lowe was reinstated from the 10-day injured list before Tuesday’s game against the Philadelphia Phillies after missing 26 games with a herniated disk.

Lowe was hitting .205 with nine homers and 29 RBIs in 50 games before being sidelined by his latest back injury. He struck out 63 times in 176 at-bats.

The second baseman was limited to 65 games last season by injuries, including a stress reaction in his lower back. He hit 39 homers and drove in 99 runs in 2021 but went deep just eight times and had 25 RBIs last year.

Shane McClanahan, on the IL because of mid-back tightness, threw for 10 minutes in the outfield with some intensity. The lefty, eligible to return on July 16, left his previous two starts on June 22 and 30 early.

Torres’s homer and dash from first lead Yankees over Orioles

Gleyber Torres hit a two-run homer and scored the go-ahead run from first base on Giancarlo Stanton’s fifth-inning single, leading the New York Yankees over the Baltimore Orioles 8-4.

Aaron Hicks homered in his second game back in the Bronx after Yankees released him on May 26 and Adam Frazier followed with a tying, two-run homer in a three-run fifth against Clarke Schmidt.

With the score 3-3 in the fifth, Torres walked and was running on a full-count, two-out pitch to Stanton, who singled up the middle. Center fielder Cedric Mullins tossed the ball to second as Torres ran through third base coach Luis Rojas’s stop sign and slid headfirst across the plate.

Jose Trevino added an opposite-field homer to right in the seventh against Nick Vespi. Harrison Bader followed a two-run double against Bryan Baker, a day after Bader’s tiebreaking, three-run homer lifted New York to a 6-3 win in the series opener.

De La Cruz still raking for Reds

Brett Kennedy won his first major league appearance in five years, Elly De La Cruz went 4 for 5 with hits from both sides of the plate and the Cincinnati Reds beat the Washington Nationals 8-4. Kennedy struck out three and allowed four runs and five hits in five-plus innings, only getting into trouble late in his 86-pitch outing. “Brett Kennedy, what he did for us today, that was outstanding,” manager David Bell said. “That was a win. That was a winning start. He did everything right.” ... Jesús Sánchez homered, singled twice, and had four RBIs and the Miami Marlins beat St. Louis 15-2 in another short outing by Cardinals starter Adam Wainwright. Jorge Soler and Joey Wendle each doubled twice while Garrett Cooper also went deep and had two singles for the Marlins, who finished with a season high in runs against Wainwright and four relievers. Marlins starter Jesús Luzardo (7-5) struck out eight in six scoreless innings. Miami’s Luis Arraez went 1 for 3 and walked twice, dropping his major league-leading batting average to .387.

