Fabian Lysell determined to push for a spot on the Bruins’ roster in September

The red, non-contact sweater he donned Tuesday morning — two months after Clendening’s hit — illustrates the long road to recovery. He didn’t skate on the first day of the Bruins development camp Monday, and was ruled out for Tuesday’s battle drills.

A late, high hit from Hartford’s Adam Clendening in the Calder Cup playoffs ended Lysell’s rookie campaign because of a concussion in early May.

Fabian Lysell is still feeling the effects from his first foray against AHL competition.

But even with the abrupt end to his season, Lysell feels he’ll have a clean slate and unblemished bill of health once training camp opens in September.

“I had to take it slow from the beginning with strength and especially conditioning. I wasn’t trying to max myself right away, I don’t think it’s necessary when you get that long of an offseason,” Lysell said. “But I feel like I’ve been ramping it up pretty good right now and I feel like I’m able to push myself like I want to. So, right now it’s pretty good.”

The injury was an unfortunate stamp on a season of ups and downs for Lysell.

The fleet-footed winger’s acceleration, playmaking poise, and a arsenal of dekes and dangles offer hope in a Boston prospect pipeline short on top-six potential.

Since the Bruins selected him with the 21st pick in the 2021 draft, Lysell’s offensive talents have translated into lofty stat lines with the Vancouver Giants (WHL) and Providence Bruins (AHL).

In his first 20 games with Providence, Lysell put up 19 points. But after posting zero points in seven games during the 2022 World Junior Championship with Sweden, Lysell recorded just 18 points over his final 34 games with the P-Bruins.

“I think this year he hit a bit of a wall with the World Juniors stuffed in there as well, coming off of that,” Bruins assistant general manager Jamie Langenbrunner said. “So I think he’s learning how to grind through it.”

For Lysell, the top hurdle last season revolved more around off-ice work and maintaining his stamina over a 72-game season.

He will need to rely on his talent to elevate his stock in his second pro season. But Lysell believes the knowledge he gained in his first season will be just as crucial.

“I felt like I was kind of up and down the rest of the year,” Lysell said. “So, it’s a lot of new things to take in. But looking back at it, I learned a lot of new things that I wouldn’t know within the last year. So, I’m really looking forward to this upcoming year and I think I have more knowledge now that I’m really going to be able to use for next year.”

Lysell’s game is a work in progress. He’ll need to put on additional muscle to his 5-foot-11-inch, 180-pound frame to withstand the punishment that would await in the NHL. His defensive habits must be fine-tuned, while a willingness to drive into Grade-A ice needs to be balanced with not getting into harm’s way.

“He plays with a lot of courage, maybe he’s got to learn how to be a little bit safer to make sure he doesn’t put himself into some spots once and a while,” Langenbrunner said. “He wants to control the puck, he wants to make plays.

“I think he’s continuing to work on his shot to be that double threat that we want him to be ... We’re going to continue to push those things and continue to remember he’s a [20]-year-old kid and just taking those steps forward.”

But even with the steps Lysell must take, the Bruins aren’t ruling out him making a push for the NHL roster in September.

“I think everybody coming into camp is trying to make the team, and I’m no different,” Lysell said. “I know last year was really good for me, and I think coming into camp this year I’m really going to put all my energy out there to make that team. I’ve been doing the camp now two times and I feel like now the third time I’m going to be even more focused and I’m really going to battle out there to take my spot.”

Conor Ryan can be reached at conor.ryan@globe.com.