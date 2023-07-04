Rangers leave Red Sox feeling all wet in 6-2 loss

After a rain delay of 1 hour and 47 minutes that only delayed the inevitable, the Sox dropped their series opener Tuesday to the Rangers, 6-2.

You could have inked this game in as a Red Sox loss even before it started.

The Red Sox jumped on the board in the first, 1-0, on Jarren Duran’s leadoff triple and Alex Verdugo RBI ground out. But that quickly took a turn when Kaleb Ort, who took over for Brennan Bernardino in the second, yielded a three-run homer to Mitch Garver.

The Rangers got to Chris Murphy in the fourth on back-to-back doubles by Garver and Robbie Grossman. The 4-1 deficit quickly became a 6-1 margin when Justin Garza couldn’t find the strike zone in the seventh, walking four, including an intentional walk. He handed Marcus Semien and Corey Seager consecutive free passes before a Josh Jung RBI double. Later in the inning, with the bases loaded and two outs, Garza walked Garver to bring in another run.

The Sox’ starting pitching staff is depleted. The injury to Chris Sale (shoulder fracture) marked the beginning of this spiral for the club after such optimism for the lefthander to start the year. Although Sale is playing catch again, he hasn’t progressed to throwing off a mound yet. Sale’s on the 60-day IL, meaning he won’t be eligible to return until August. Tanner Houck’s facial fracture sent the staff into further turmoil. His return to the mound before August is unlikely.

Then, on Saturday, Garrett Whitlock exited his start against the Blue Jays with what was later diagnosed as a bone bruise, and he was placed on the IL Monday for the second time this season. James Paxton is on the paternity list, though he’s expected to pitch in Friday’s series opener.

The Sox currently have just two starting pitchers on their staff in Brayan Bello and Kutter Crawford, who only entered the rotation after Houck’s injury.

The Rangers have 43 outings of at least six innings pitched for a starter, fifth most in baseball. By comparison, the Red Sox have 28 of them, seventh fewest. Additionally, the Red Sox have 25 starts of four innings or fewer which is fourth most in baseball.

The contest restarted at 5:44 p.m. Tuesday. Seven outs later, it was over.

The inevitable, no longer delayed.

