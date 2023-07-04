Red Sox place pitcher Garrett Whitlock (right elbow) on 15-day injured list

The Red Sox on Tuesday placed righthander Garrett Whitlock on the 15-day injured list (retroactive to Monday) with a bone bruise in his pitching elbow, manager Alex Cora said prior to the series opener against the Rangers.

“We’ll reassess the situation next week,” Cora said. “Obviously, no timetable, but I mean, for how bad it looked, or whatever people were thinking, you know, ligament-wise and all that stuff, this is the closest thing to good news.”