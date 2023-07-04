Red Sox place pitcher Garrett Whitlock (right elbow) on 15-day injured list

The Red Sox on Tuesday placed righthander Garrett Whitlock on the 15-day injured list (retroactive to Monday) with a bone bruise in his pitching elbow, manager Alex Cora said prior to the series opener against the Rangers.
“We’ll reassess the situation next week,” Cora said. “Obviously, no timetable, but I mean, for how bad it looked, or whatever people were thinking, you know, ligament-wise and all that stuff, this is the closest thing to good news.”
Whitlock left Sunday’s game against the Blue Jays in Toronto after just one inning. This is Whitlock’s second trip to the injured list this season, the first in April as a result of ulnar neuritis in the same elbow. Whitlock missed more than a month before returning in late May. Whitlock (4-3) has a 5.23 ERA in 10 starts this season.
