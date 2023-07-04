Game 86: Rangers at Red Sox lineups and pregame notes

The Red Sox celebrate the 4th of July with a matinee on Tuesday at Fenway Park to open a six-game homestand.

The Red Sox had not named a starting pitcher as of early Tuesday morning. Manager Alex Cora is scheduled to meet with the media at 11 a.m. Starting pitching is an issue for the Red Sox with Garrett Whitlock likely headed to the injured list and James Paxton out until Friday while he is on paternity leave.

The Rangers have a three-game lead in the American League West, but are 3-7 in their last 10 games, including a 12-11 loss on Monday to the Astros, who are in second in the AL West.