Game 86: Rangers at Red Sox lineups and pregame notes

The Red Sox celebrate the 4th of July with a matinee on Tuesday at Fenway Park to open a six-game homestand.
The Red Sox had not named a starting pitcher as of early Tuesday morning. Manager Alex Cora is scheduled to meet with the media at 11 a.m. Starting pitching is an issue for the Red Sox with Garrett Whitlock likely headed to the injured list and James Paxton out until Friday while he is on paternity leave.
The Rangers have a three-game lead in the American League West, but are 3-7 in their last 10 games, including a 12-11 loss on Monday to the Astros, who are in second in the AL West.
Lineups
RANGERS (50-35): TBA
Pitching: RHP Dane Dunning (6-1, 2.78 ERA)
RED SOX (43-42): TBA
Pitching: TBA
Time: 1:35 p.m.
TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7
Rangers vs. TBA: n/a
Red Sox vs. Dunning: Triston Casas 0-2, Rafael Devers 1-9, Jarren Duran 0-2, Adam Duvall 1-3, Kiké Hernández 2-4, Rob Refsnyder 1-1, Alex Verdugo 4-9, Connor Wong 0-0
Stat of the day: Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran had four doubles on Sunday – the 50th time since 1901 that a major league player has had four doubles in one game.
Notes: The Red Sox are on a three-game winning streak ... The bottom four batters in Boston’s lineup (Triston Casas, Kiké Hernandez, David Hamilton, Connor Wong) were 0-for-17 in Sunday’s win ... On Monday, Texas rebounded from a 10-2 deficit to take an 11-10 lead in the eighth inning, but it surrendered two runs in the top of the ninth ... Travis Jankowski went 3-for-4 with a career-high five RBIs in the Rangers’ loss Monday, capping an eight-game homestand during which the Rangers went 3-5 ... the Rangers acquired closer Aroldis Chapman in a trade with Kansas City on Friday ... Dunning matched a career high by striking out 10 batters in 8 2/3 innings during his last start, a 10-2 victory over Detroit last Wednesday ... Dunning began the season as a reliever but joined the rotation to fill in for Jacob deGrom in May. He is 0-3 with a 9.42 ERA in three career appearances (all starts) against Boston ... Red Sox outfielder Masataka Yoshida was hit in the leg by a pitch during Boston’s 7-6 win over Toronto on Saturday and was held out of the lineup Sunday. Cora said he expects Yoshida to be available to play Tuesday.
