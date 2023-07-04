As training camp nears, here’s who could help the Patriots become a playoff contender: DeAndre Hopkins and Dalvin Cook

But New England is no longer the model NFL franchise. That’s the Kansas City Chiefs, and the Chiefs have taken chances on players who were perhaps slightly past their prime or had checkered pasts in order to win Super Bowls.

The Patriots are taking the hardball approach with DeAndre Hopkins and Dalvin Cook, allowing both free agents to squirm as camp approaches in the hopes they will lower their salary demands. A decade ago, when the Patriots organization enjoyed the cachet of a championship team, it would be an astute and likely effective move.

It’s exactly three weeks before the start of Patriots training camp, and they have a chance to sign two impact players capable of boosting their chances to reach the playoffs — winning the AFC East would likely take more manpower.

The Patriots owned the best culture in the NFL duringTom Brady’s tenure, but they no longer do. In order to return to prominence they need several things, including game-breaking talent, offensive threats for Mac Jones, not players unable to turn a 20-yard catch into an 80-yard touchdown, not a running back who is unable to convert a 7-yard gain into a 70-yarder.

Yet, Hopkins and Cook remain unsigned, both arguably still in their prime. The way the Minnesota Vikings dumped Cook gave the perception he was on the downside of his career. He played in all 17 games for the Vikings, rushed for 1,173 yards, caught 39 passes for 295 yards and totaled 10 touchdowns (eight rushing), earning a fourth consecutive Pro Bowl appearance.

Cook is about to turn 28, meaning he’s still a couple of seasons from that dreaded age of 30 where NFL teams treat running backs like the spare change you find under your couch. But Cook still has a lot of good football left and he’s been overshadowed in Minnesota because of the Vikings’ inability to surpass the higher-echelon teams in the NFC.

Cook is a free agent, looking for a new team and the Patriots need a productive game-breaking running back. Rhamondre Stevenson is New England’s No. 1 back and turned in a sparkling season as the primary option — 210 carries, 1,040 yards, 5 touchdowns, 4.95 yards per carry; 69 catches, 420 yards, 1 TD — but scored just six touchdowns. His long run last season was 49 yards. His long catch was 40.

Cook’s longest run last season was 81 yards. His longest catch was 64 yards. He has more game-breaking ability. He scores touchdowns. He’s crafty and the Patriots have to surround Jones with more offensive weapons if they expect Jones to succeed.

It’s pretty apparent that Jones’ ceiling is not Brady’s ceiling. He has the opportunity to be a top 10 quarterback in the NFL at best. He can play a long time for the Patriots, but to rely on him to win games and not manage games at this point is delusional.

Now a capable offensive coordinator in Bill O’Brien will help, but the Patriots will open the season Sept. 10 against the Philadelphia Eagles with no one who scares any defense. They have potential game breakers in rookie Demario Douglas and second-year speedster Tyquan Thornton, but DeVante Parker and JuJu Smith-Schuster are possession receivers.

Meanwhile, Hopkins remains unsigned a few weeks after visiting the Gillette complex and discussing contract numbers with the Patriots. What are they waiting for? Now the argument could be made that Hopkins, who just turned 31, is descending.

But he spent three seasons with the Arizona Cardinals, getting stuck in that struggle between Kyler Murray — whose work ethic and leadership has been questioned — and coach Kliff Kingsbury, who was fired after the Cardinals perpetually underachieved.

Also, Hopkins missed the final seven games of the 2021 season with a torn MCL and then the first six games of the 2022 season serving a ban for a performance-enhancing drug violation. But his nine-game resume last season was solid, despite the Cardinals’ chaos. In that span, he caught 64 passes for 717 yards with 3 touchdowns.

Hopkins may not be the player he was during his days with the Houston Texans but he’ll be three years removed from a season during which he matched his career-high for receptions (115) for 1,407 yards. He still produced 17 touchdowns in 35 overall games with the Cardinals.

The Tennessee Titans are also playing the same waiting game on Hopkins, so the Patriots have competition and it would be a significant blunder to allow Hopkins to return to form and flourish under Mike Vrabel, while the Patriots continue to struggle making big plays.

They are relying on culture, but that no longer has the desired effect, especially with current players. There’s a perception that culture dissipated the moment Brady signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Since that time, Bill Belichick has labored to put together capable staffs, had been burned by cronyism and nepotism and spent free-agent money on busts such as Jonnu Smith and Nelson Agholor.

But the last thing Belichick can do is go back to his conservative ways and hope that works in an NFL that is passing him by like a parade float. He missed on some free-agent signings, as many teams do, but Cook and Hopkins are hungry, proven and appear intrigued by the New England’s professional atmosphere.

If the primary goal is competing for a playoff spot, avoiding last in the AFC East and returning to respectability, then signing Hopkins and Cook will foster that quest. Jones needs weapons. He needs playmakers. He needs peace of mind that his receivers will consistently get open and make difficult catches. He needs a running back who breaks runs, uses his savvy and guile to squeeze out of tackles and pick up chunks of yardage.

Now, as camp convenes, if the Patriots believe they have a playoff team, then go ahead and pass on Hopkins and Cook. Put faith in players who haven’t done what those two have done; hope the bubble screen offense works against the likes of the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills. But it’s a losing formula.

Instead, stop this waiting game, get those guys in camp, create some buzz around Patriots football and get back to being a formidable force in the AFC with a rugged defense and offense with the ability to blend in big plays on methodical drives.

Gary Washburn is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at gary.washburn@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GwashburnGlobe.