With the Red Sox’ patchwork pitching staff admirably scraping by, the bats have let them down instead

On Tuesday, with the Sox entrusting their game to six pitchers who’d spent some or all of the year in Triple A Worcester — including three who’d opened the season in other organizations — the team endured a lackluster 6-2 home loss to the Rangers.

At a time when little more than duct tape is holding the Red Sox pitching staff together, the team’s ability to keep pace in the chase for a postseason spot depends heavily on the offense’s ability to deliver fireworks. That fact made the team’s Fourth of July Fenway fizzle a disconcerting continuation of a recent trend.

While the team’s threadbare pitching staff was an easy scapegoat in the defeat, the team’s offensive listlessness was just as glaring — particularly given that offensive struggles have been a primary culprit in the team’s inability to escape last place in the AL East.

The loss to the Rangers marked the fourth consecutive home loss by the Sox. Over those four defeats, they’ve totaled five runs (tied for the fewest over any four-game Fenway stretch for the team in the last 49 years) and failed to score more than two in any of those games.

“Like the great Buck Showalter said, you cannot win too many games scoring one run or two runs,” said Red Sox manager Alex Cora, citing his Mets counterpart. “It’s something that we’ve been talking about, and we have to grind at-bats.”

Cora took a glass-half-full view of the team’s limited offensive output on Tuesday, noting the Sox collected 10 hits with some hard-hit balls finding fielders. Even so, the Sox struck out looking five times (tied for their second-most this year) while going 1 for 7 with runners in scoring position.

There are few circumstances when such a performance would be adequate, and the degree of difficulty in winning low-scoring games is only amplified by the injuries that have swept the staff. With Chris Sale, Tanner Houck, Garrett Whitlock, and Corey Kluber all on the injured list, the Sox would be thrilled if their staff can merely avoid disaster while awaiting reinforcements.

Impressively, the team’s pitchers have done just that — and even improved. Anchored by the excellence of Brayan Bello and James Paxton and bolstered by bullpen contributions from the likes of Josh Winckowski, Brennan Bernardino, Nick Pivetta (who has excelled in relief, but now is once again being stretched out), and Chris Murphy, the team has navigated matchups in a fashion that has yielded steady improvement as the season has progressed.

The staff has by no means performed at an elite level as a whole, but since the beginning of June, it’s delivered a middle-of-the-pack performance, allowing 4.2 runs per game — 13th in the big leagues in that time. Had such an effort been complemented by a top-tier offense, the Sox likely would have been able to mount a sustained run.

After all, the Sox are a robust 35-6 (.854) when scoring at least five runs, the sixth best mark in the big leagues in such contests. They’ve won eight straight games dating to June 14 when plating at least five.

But as the pitching staff has steadily improved, a steady leak in the offense has ensured ongoing mediocrity for a team that is 15-16 since the beginning of June and 43-43 for the year. After the Sox lineup proved steadily explosive at the start of the season, a steady fade has followed.

The Sox are averaging 4.3 runs per game since the start of June — scoring four runs or fewer in 19 of 31 games (61 percent) in that time. That’s not a formula that typically works for them. The Sox are just 8-37 (.178) when scoring fewer than five runs this year, the fifth-worst winning percentage in the big leagues in such contests.

What’s happened? A few factors are in play.

The team’s lack of home run power has put pressure on the offense to be immensely productive with runners on base, stringing together several quality at-bats at a time. The opposite has occurred, with the Sox hitting .240 and slugging .371 with runners in scoring position since June 1. (They’d been at .293 and .460 prior)

Part of the problem? The team hasn’t seen a meaningful uptick in its chase rate, but is getting beaten in the strike zone, entering yesterday hitting just .247 with a .419 slugging mark on pitches in the strike zone since the start of June, down from .331 and .532. Cora noted that both Rafael Devers and Triston Casas swung through changeups from Rangers starter Dane Dunning that were in the heart of the strike zone on Tuesday.

Such laments have become increasingly frequent over the last five weeks, contributing to the team’s inability to close the gap (currently five games) separating the Red Sox from the third and final wild card spot.

It remains possible to squint and imagine improvement on the horizon as injured players start returning. But time is growing shorter for the team to prove that it’s worth keeping together while awaiting reinforcements, and for the offense to lead the team through to the other side of its longstanding malaise.

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com.