Polish climber dies after scaling Pakistan’s ‘killer mountain,’ Nanga Parbat

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — A Polish climber has died after scaling Pakistan’s Nanga Parbat, known as “killer mountain” for its dangerous conditions, local police and a mountaineering official said Tuesday.

Pawel Tomasz Kopec had suffered breathing problems while descending the 8,126-meter (26,660-foot) mountain with two other climbers in harsh weather conditions, a local police official Zahid Hussain said.

It was unclear whether any operation will be launched to bring down the climber's body. Authorities said the other two mountainers were safe and returning to their base camp.