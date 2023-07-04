Russian military says it fended off Ukrainian drone attack on Moscow

The Russian military said it fended off a Ukrainian drone attack on Moscow on Tuesday that prompted authorities to briefly close one of the city’s airports.

The attack, which follows previous similar raids on the Russian capital during the previous months, comes after a mutiny launched by mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, which saw his Wagner troops approach Moscow in the biggest challenge to Russian President Vladimir Putin in more than two decades of his rule.

Ukrainian authorities, which generally avoid comments on attacks inside Russia's proper territory, didn't claim responsibility for the raid.