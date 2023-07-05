MFA’s 2023 Boston French Film Festival returns July 6

The Museum of Fine Arts’ annual Boston French Film Festival returns tomorrow with 12 movies showing over 11 days from directors such as Oscar winner Michel Hazanavicius and Louis Garrel, French cinema royalty. Garrel’s “razor-sharp heist comedy,” “The Innocent” (”L’Innocent”), will open the festival. The screening is already sold out online.

The festival scales up this year with nearly twice as many films as last year’s event, which marked its return after a pandemic hiatus.

Hazanavicius’s “Final Cut” (”Coupez!”) premiers on the festival’s second day, and follows a “tortured artist” director who leads a film crew to shoot a zombie horror flick in an abandoned factory. They’re on a lean budget. Things get trickier when the director decides the whole movie is to be shot in one take. Hazanavicius’s trademark is directing entertaining movies about the movie-making business; his 2011 film “The Artist” won the Oscar for best picture, and he won for best director. “Final Cut” opened the 2022 Cannes Film Festival and received 2023 César Award nominations for best original score and best adapted screenplay.