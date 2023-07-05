MFA’s 2023 Boston French Film Festival returns July 6

The Museum of Fine Arts’ annual Boston French Film Festival returns tomorrow with 12 movies showing over 11 days from directors such as Oscar winner Michel Hazanavicius and Louis Garrel, French cinema royalty. Garrel’s “razor-sharp heist comedy,” “The Innocent” (”L’Innocent”), will open the festival. The screening is already sold out online.
The festival scales up this year with nearly twice as many films as last year’s event, which marked its return after a pandemic hiatus.
Hazanavicius’s “Final Cut” (”Coupez!”) premiers on the festival’s second day, and follows a “tortured artist” director who leads a film crew to shoot a zombie horror flick in an abandoned factory. They’re on a lean budget. Things get trickier when the director decides the whole movie is to be shot in one take. Hazanavicius’s trademark is directing entertaining movies about the movie-making business; his 2011 film “The Artist” won the Oscar for best picture, and he won for best director. “Final Cut” opened the 2022 Cannes Film Festival and received 2023 César Award nominations for best original score and best adapted screenplay.
Katherine Irving, the MFA’s consulting film curator, calls Léonor Serraille, director of “Mother and Son” (”Un petit frère”), “a new talent to watch.” Her first feature film, 2017′s “Jeune Femme,” won the Golden Camera award for best director at Cannes. Her second feature film, “Mother and Son,” chronicles how a family changes in the decades after Rose moves from Africa to Paris with her two young sons in the late 1980s.
Luc Dardenne and Jean-Pierre Dardenne’s “Tori and Lokita,” winner of the 75th Anniversary Prize at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival, closes the soirée on Sunday, July 16. Young immigrants Tori, from Cameroon, and Lokita from Benin, struggle to survive as they make a new life in Belgium. They find jobs on the black market to send money to their families back home, and strike up a friendship that helps them survive.
The MFA has been hosting the annual festival since 1995, with a pause during the pandemic. Any film with dialogue primarily in French is eligible for consideration.
MFA member tickets are $12; $15 for non-members.
All films are shown at the museum’s Harry and Mildred Remis Auditorium, with English subtitles. Taste Café and Wine Bar will be open for concessions.
For film trailers and ticket information visit www.mfa.org/programs/series/the-boston-french-film-festival.
Kajsa Kedefors can be reached at kajsa.kedefors@globe.com. Follow her on Instagram @kajsa.kedefors.