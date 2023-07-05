Soderbergh’s ‘Full Circle’ is dynamic, but it refuses to follow a straight line

Scene by scene, “Full Circle,” premiering July 13 on Max, delivers big time, largely thanks to Soderbergh, whose visual dynamics are wonderfully compelling. We jump from one tense situation to another, each featuring extraordinary work by cast members including Zazie Beetz, Claire Danes, and CCH Pounder. We get a dramatic and problematic kidnapping, a fascinating Guyanese crime boss planning an elaborate ritual of some kind, a set of that boss’s goons fiercely jockeying for power, an odd teen boy stalking the grandson of a wealthy TV chef, and more.

The new six-part thriller “Full Circle,” directed by Steven Soderbergh and written by Ed Solomon, contains an unspoken promise. The story unfolds, primarily in New York City, as a series of disconnected plot pieces, and the promise is that they will cohere, that, ultimately, we will understand how they’re all linked.

But the mystery persists: How are the scenes related, and when will it all make sense? As in some of David Simon’s shows, such as “We Own This City” and “The Wire,” the explanations are never spoon-fed to us. There definitely is connective tissue among the plots, and it crosses continents, and cultures, and class milieus, and decades — but viewer effort is required to find it and hold onto it. You need to be willing to stay in the moment as you watch, willing to keep driving without a map, in order to enjoy. Your faith will be rewarded at last, for the most part; some of the narrative is unnecessarily convoluted, with one or two characters who might easily have been cut out. But the prime mover behind the action — a 20-year-old secret — does indeed emerge, and it is reasonably satisfying.

The kidnap is at the center of everything. Sam (Danes) and husband Derek (Timothy Olyphant) are wealthy Manhattanites — a popular TV chef, Chef Jeff (Dennis Quaid), is Sam’s father — and they receive a ransom phone call regarding their son, Jared (Ethan Stoddard). Meanwhile, in Queens, the powerful Guyanese boss, Savitri Mahabir (Pounder), is fixated on the idea that she must put an end to a curse that has been unleashed on her family — her recently murdered brother being its latest casualty. She puts her nephew, Aked (an explosive Jharrel Jerome), in charge of her plan, and he hires a pair of newly arrived Guyanese teens, Xavier (Sheyi Cole) and Louis (Gerald Jones), to help him carry it out.

CCH Pounder in "Full Circle."

Can you tell that I’m dodging spoilers in my descriptions? Our surrogate in the story is a postal inspector named, no kidding, Harmony Melody, and she’s played with manic energy by Beetz. When the kidnapping gets mixed up with a postal investigation, Harmony is piqued and, like us, tries to figure out what’s happening. Her boss, Manny Broward (a crusty Jim Gaffigan), takes her off the case, but she keeps herself on it, even while her personal and professional relationships fall apart. Beetz makes Harmony’s persistence a piquant mixture of irritating and heroic, and she adds to every scene she’s in.

Danes and Olyphant are just right as an oh-so-happy couple sitting on a few secrets from each other, and Pounder is a perfectly ominous entrée to the world of the Guyanese underground. As Chef Jeff, Quaid is full of himself (thus the comically horrifying ponytail), and, as his wife and Sam’s mother, Suzanne Savoy is a tart treat. Some of the best work in the series is by Cole and Jones, whose dream of America is slowly punctured as the kidnapping scheme spirals down into more and more complications. They are joined by a relative, Natalia, who is already in Queens when they arrive, and she is played by the single-named Adia with heart-breaking grief over her lost aspirations.

There is a theme to all of this, having to do with the notion that, as T.S. Eliot put it, “the end of all our exploring will be to arrive where we started and know the place for the first time.” But along the way to that end, until the threads are sewn together, patience is a virtue.

FULL CIRCLE

Starring: Claire Danes, Zazie Beetz, Timothy Olyphant, CCH Pounder, Jharrel Jerome, Dennis Quaid, Phaldut Sharma, Jim Gaffigan, Sheyi Cole, Gerald Jones

On: Max. Premieres with two episodes on Thursday, July 13.





Matthew Gilbert