Timing feels right for the end of ‘Sex Education’

But news has just arrived that another series is going to end this year, and it is among my favorites. The fourth season of Netflix’s “Sex Education,” which premieres on Sept. 21, will be the show’s last. I can’t say I’m shocked; ever since one of the stars, Ncuti Gatwa, was tapped to star as the next “Doctor Who,” I’ve been waiting for the ax to drop.

Yesterday, I wrote about the shows that were canceled or choosing to end this year, including “Single White Female” (canceled), “Perry Mason” (canceled), “The Other Two” (ended), “Alaska Daily” (canceled), and “Reservation Dogs” (ended).

Advertisement

And I can’t say I’m unhappy about it. I’m a fan of leaving audiences wanting more, instead of alienating us by stretching stories out beyond their natural life (ahem, “Shameless”). “Sex Education” has been a refreshing comedy about, yes, sex, but also about the teen years, friendship and loyalty, parenting, and, most importantly, self-acceptance. And the performances have been delightful, not just from the funny and poignant Gatwa but from Asa Butterfield as the self-conscious Everyboy Otis and Gillian Anderson as his sex therapist mother. But four seasons is enough.

Season 4 will find Otis and Gatwa’s Eric at a new school, with Otis trying to set up another sex clinic. Maeve (Emma Mackey) is at college in the US, with Dan Levy joining the cast as an author and one of her teachers. According to the press release, “Otis is pining after her, while adjusting to not being an only child at home, or the only therapist on campus.”

Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MatthewGilbert.