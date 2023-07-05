Galvin proposes legislation to protect the elderly and disabled from financial scams

It’s a large amount for any customer to withdraw in cash, but especially for someone her age.

A 93-year-old grandmother walks alone into a bank branch office where she’s been a customer for decades and presents a check made out to cash for $9,500.

What actually happened earlier this year at a bank in Marshfield was that the transaction was quickly completed with no questions asked and few words exchanged. And it turned out the grandmother was being scammed, although she didn’t know it at the time.

A check of her past transactions would have shown she’s never made a cash withdrawal in any way comparable to this one. And a few questions may have helped her realize something was wrong.

Advertisement

Now, Secretary of State William F. Galvin wants to legally mandate that bank tellers and other employees take certain steps when seniors or people with disabilities attempt to make transactions that may reasonably be viewed as suspicious.

Under proposed legislation drafted by Galvin and expected to be filed at the Legislature later this month, bank employees transacting business with a customer aged 60 or older or a person with a disability would be legally required to consider whether there was reasonable grounds to suspect the customer was being scammed.

Under the proposed legislation, the bank would be authorized to delay any transaction with a senior or a disabled person that is deemed suspicious while it further investigates, without incurring civil liability for delaying the transaction. Among other things, the bank may contact family members in its investigation.

And if bank employees concluded there was cause for concern, they would be legally mandated to “promptly” notify in writing the Secretary of State’s office and “any relevant adult protective services agency.”

The proposal is intended to protect seniors and other vulnerable people from the kind of scam that almost cost the grandmother $9,500 at a Bank of America branch office in Marshfield. The woman’s family contacted the Globe after she lost her money, saying the bank should have taken steps to protect her under the circumstances.

Advertisement

After the Globe made inquiries on behalf of the family, Bank of America refunded the money with an apology, saying it has “procedures in place” to safeguard elders and that the bank staff “could have done more” to protect the grandmother.

This 93-year-old Pembroke woman, pictured with her husband, who is 96, fell victim to a familiar phone scam. They agreed to have their photo taken, but asked that their names be withheld so that they aren't targeted again. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

The grandmother, who asked that her name not be used for fear of being targeted by other scammers, fell victim to the so-called “grandparent” scam, a common scheme in which a scammer calls an older person impersonating a grandchild to beg for cash because they have been arrested and need money to be bailed out.

Currently, there are no legally mandated protocols for what banks should do when seniors and people with disabilities attempt large cash withdrawals. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, a federal watchdog agency, urges banks to train employees to be alert to the red flags of elder exploitation, including “abrupt increases in withdrawals.”

Tellers confronted by older people making large withdrawals should ask something like, “This is an unusually large withdrawal, are you sure you want cash?” the CFPB says.

“This bill isn’t meant to stop anyone from accessing their money when they need it,” Galvin said. “The intent is to put the transaction on pause, so that help can be offered to someone who may be making a panicked decision.

Advertisement

“It’s a safety measure when it’s obvious a vulnerable person is being taken advantage of,” he said.

Galvin called financial exploitation of seniors “an increasing problem, as people are living longer and saving more of their assets.”

“More and more, bad actors are preying upon senior citizens through grandparent scams,” he said. “It’s important that we make sure there are systems in place to allow an official who sees red flags to step in and offer help.”

Kathleen Murphy, president and CEO of the Massachusetts Bankers Association, which represents the banking industry, said there are numerous and significant problems with the proposed legislation.

She said banks already train employees to look for the red flags of scams and to open a discussion with customers when there are concerns.

“It’s something our banks take very seriously,” she said. “If there are concerns, tellers are encouraged to bring in a manager and have a discussion with the customer. The protection of our customers is of the highest priority.”

Secretary of State William F. Galvin wants to legally mandate that bank tellers and other employees take certain steps when seniors or people with disabilities attempt to withdraw money under suspicious circumstances. Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff/file

Murphy also questioned whether the proposal was workable, given, for example, the difficulty of determining what constitutes “reasonable cause” for suspecting fraud or a scam.

“It would be a very difficult and subjective judgment,” she said. “What factors would go into making that determination?”

She also said some customers would be offended by being asked by a bank employee about their transaction.

Another problem, Murphy said, was that the proposed legislation would only apply to those banks that are chartered in Massachusetts, leaving out some of the largest banks in the state because they are federally regulated.

Advertisement

And she questioned whether Galvin’s office has the jurisdictional authority to require reporting to the secretary of state’s office because state-chartered banks are already regulated by the state Division of Banks. (A spokesperson for the Division of Bank declined to comment.)

The proposed legislation includes a provision that would grant banks immunity “from any administrative or civil liability” so long as they are acting in “good faith and exercising reasonable care” in compliance with the new law.

State Senator Paul Feeney, a co-chair of the Joint Committee on Financial Services, said he has agreed to “enthusiastically” file the bill later this month, calling it a potentially “innovative and powerful” tool to prevent scams.

“This bill is all about protecting seniors … from being taken advantage of by tech savvy, often international, crime syndicates that prey on the most vulnerable,” he said.

“If we create the right mechanism for crimes-in-progress to be halted, by empowering trusted financial institutions, and equipping them with the tools to intervene in real-time, we can prevent the disastrous loss of people’s savings that often occurs,” he said.

“I look forward to working … with our legislative colleagues, banks, law enforcement agencies, consumer protection advocates, and other stakeholders to move forward with this proposal,” he said.

Galvin’s proposal is also supported by Representative James M. Murphy, co-chair of the Joint Committee on Financial Services.

Advertisement

Got a problem? Send your consumer issue to sean.murphy@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @spmurphyboston.