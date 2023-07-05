Moderna to make vaccines for China

Moderna will push toward producing messenger RNA vaccines for China, seeking a foothold in the world’s second-largest pharmaceutical market even as geopolitical tensions rise. Moderna signed a memorandum of understanding and land collaboration agreement on Wednesday to work toward researching, developing, and producing mRNA vaccines in China, according to a statement. The US-based developer of an mRNA vaccine for COVID-19 may invest around $1 billion, local media outlet Yicai reported Tuesday, citing sources it didn’t identify. Moderna declined to comment on the size of its investment. Any medicines produced under the deal will be only for the Chinese market and won’t be exported, the Cambridge-based drug maker said. The agreement targets unmet needs for Chinese patients, Moderna said. The investment came days ahead of a high-profile visit to China by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen as the United States seeks to mend ties and reinstate lines of communication with officials in Beijing. Tensions between the world’s two biggest economies have escalated over a range of issues from national security to a heavy reliance on Chinese supply chains. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

McKinsey says minerals needed for transition could be in short supply

McKinsey & Co. joined the growing chorus warning that metals considered key to the clean-energy transition face shortages in coming years, potentially suppressing the adoption of electric cars, wind turbines, and solar panels. These deficits likely will slow global decarbonization efforts by raising supply-chain costs and, consequently, the prices of lower-carbon products, McKinsey said in a report released Wednesday. Nickel, necessary for the lithium-ion batteries that power electric vehicles, is expected to face shortages of about 10 percent to 20 percent by 2030, while dysprosium, a rare-earth element commonly used in electric motors, may experience deficits of as much as 70 percent, McKinsey said. Supplies of copper, lithium, cobalt, iridium, and tin also may be crimped. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

TikTok banks on live marketplace

Inside a shophouse in Northeast Jakarta, dozens of salespeople take turns peddling cosmetics, contact lenses, and hair accessories. A woman helps a potential customer choose the right shade of lipstick for her skin tone, while a man yells out the latest markdown on vitamin tablets. This is no raucous flea market. It’s a livestreamed marketplace within TikTok, and a gold rush for entrepreneurs seeking fortunes on the world’s most popular short-video app. For the company, best known for viral dance challenges and owned by China’s ByteDance Ltd., TikTok Shop is its fastest-growing feature with a burgeoning fan base in Southeast Asia. Its success in the region is crucial for TikTok as it faces a possible ban in the United States on national security concerns. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Stellantis says its smaller EVs will go up to 435 miles on a single charge

Stellantis says that when it starts to sell compact and midsize electric vehicles off new underpinnings next year, they will be able to go up to 435 miles per charge. The company made the claim Wednesday as it unveiled its new medium-sized platform designed for the purpose of housing battery packs and electric drivetrains. Stellantis says the range will be best in the compact and midsize segments, which generally is about 300 miles at present. Carlos Tavares, CEO of the company that was formed in a merger of Fiat Chrysler and France’s Peugeot S.A., said Stellantis plans to roll out no fewer than 47 EVs worldwide by the end of next year. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

Japan’s biggest port hit by ransomware attack

Japan’s biggest maritime port was crippled by an alleged Russian cyberattack, disrupting cargo as operators rushed to prevent a wider delay in shipments. Ransomware — used by hackers to lock access to files or systems unless a payment is made — caused a container terminal at the Port of Nagoya in Aichi Prefecture to suffer an outage Tuesday morning, the Nagoya Harbor Transportation Authority said Wednesday. The authority said operations were expected to resume Thursday at 8:30 a.m. local time. As more Asian ports automate and move away from paper documentation, hackers pose a growing problem to the region’s shipping networks. Cyber criminals have been targeting European ports in recent years, with pro-Russia groups claiming responsibility for an attack on one of the continent’s biggest ports just last month. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Zuckerberg blasted for criticizing China while wanting to sell VR headsets there

Mark Zuckerberg is in hot water in China — again. An influential social media account affiliated with the official Beijing Daily on Wednesday raked the Meta Platforms Inc. founder over the coals for his previous criticisms of Chinese censorship and alleged intellectual property theft. The lengthy editorial emerged after the Wall Street Journal reported Meta was in talks with Tencent Holdings Ltd. about helping sell the Quest VR headset in China, despite a block on its mainstay social media services from Facebook to Instagram. Zuckerberg “dropped a rock on his own foot,” the Beijing Daily said in a WeChat post that garnered more than 100,000 views. “You smashed the wok, and now you want to enjoy a Chinese meal?” — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Adidas loses its only female executive board member

Adidas said Amanda Rajkumar will step down from the executive board after deciding not to extend her term, leaving the company facing a fresh diversity challenge. Rajkumar joined Adidas as head of global human resources, people, and culture at the beginning of 2021, and is the only woman on the board. She’s also the latest senior woman to leave the German sneaker maker and follows others including global marketing head Vicky Free out the door. When Rajkumar moved to Adidas she joined a senior leadership team that consisted only of white males. At the time Adidas was facing scrutiny after her predecessor Karen Parkin resigned following criticism from Black employees who said the company ignored their concerns. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Diddy sues over handling of his tequila brand

Rapper, producer, and entrepreneur Sean “Diddy” Combs is asking the New York Supreme Court to enforce a 2021 agreement that requires spirits seller Diageo to treat his DeLeon tequila brand “at least as favorably” as its other tequila brands. Combs signed an agreement with Diageo — which owns more than 200 brands including Guinness beer and Tanqueray gin — after what he says were years of neglect for DeLeon, a brand he established with the London company in 2013. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

Germany to reduce eligibility for family leave pay

Germany plans to halve the income ceiling at which families stop being eligible for government benefits while taking parental leave, a move which critics say risks backfiring on working women. Parents that have a joint taxable income above €150,000 ($163,190) will no longer receive leave payments, Family Minister Lisa Paus told German news broadcaster n-tv on Tuesday. That’s down from a previous threshold of €300,000. Europe’s largest economy currently offers generous support for families — in part to combat its rapidly aging population and encourage fathers to take a more active role in childcare — but is facing drastic budget cuts to reign in deficits that occurred after consecutive crises. — BLOOMBERG NEWS