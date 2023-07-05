Wellington ready to pounce on tech companies after the bubble burst

But the bust is starting to attract investors looking for bargains. Boston investing giant Wellington Management, which oversees more than $1 trillion, announced a $2.6 billion fund last month aimed at this exact segment of the market. The fourth, and largest, in the firm’s Hadley Harbor series of funds has already made five investments in what the industry calls late-stage companies, Matt Witheiler, consumer and technology sector lead, said in an interview.

Since the tech bubble went bust last year, no part of the market has been hit harder than big private companies that were close to going public. With the stock market shunning initial public offerings and VCs closing their wallets, too, these companies have faced a squeeze leading to big layoffs in many cases .

“The market opportunity today is incredibly compelling,” Witheiler said. Not only have startups stopped looking for crazy valuations, he said, but some of the leading investors that competed against Wellington and were willing to pay bubble-level valuations have dropped out, particularly large hedge funds.

“Those egregious prices were often supported by people that I’ve considered to be tourist investors in this asset class — people who thought, oh, I can make a quick buck,” said Witheiler, who joined Wellington in 2016 after more than seven years at Boston VC firm Flybridge Capital Partners.

Since opening the first Hadley Harbor fund in 2014, Wellington has invested in 110 companies, and 54 have gone public or been acquired, Witheiler said. Past investments include Airbnb, Uber, and Spotify. Locally, the funds invested in Moderna and DraftKings before the companies went public and also backed still-private online catering startup ezCater.

The $2.6 billion new fund is almost half-again larger than Wellington’s $1.8 billion third fund announced in 2020, but Witheiler said he sees more opportunities than ever. “It’s not like the pace of technology, innovation, is slowing down,” he said. “If anything, technology is impacting more and more of the economy.”

One area that is perhaps not ready for late-stage investing, however, is the current boom in artificial intelligence startups taking advantage of the large language models behind ChatGPT and other applications. But that’s not because investors like Wellington are skeptical of the technology.

“In my opinion, this hype is justified,” Witheiler said. “It’s also incredibly nascent. You have to remember ChatGPT launched in November of last year. So we’re not even a year into what now people characterize as this transformational phase of AI... It wouldn’t surprise me if, in the next couple of years — not even a couple of years, in the next couple of quarters — we see revenue scales that will justify late-stage investment from a firm like us.”

The desired outcome for Wellington’s investments is for companies to go public. That isn’t happening much right now, but on June 14, restaurant chain Cava went public and raised more than $300 million, offering hope that investors might be growing more interested in IPOs.

Witheiler isn’t ready to celebrate the reopening of the “IPO window” just yet. He does not expect IPO activity to pick up until the fourth quarter into early 2024.

“We’ve got a data point of one, so I don’t want to extrapolate too much,” he said. “It’s early to declare the window open. But there are signs of light.”

Aaron Pressman can be reached at aaron.pressman@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @ampressman.