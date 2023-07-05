fb-pixel Skip to main content
BIRD SIGHTINGS

Bird sightings on Cape Cod

Updated July 5, 2023, 28 minutes ago

Recent sightings (through June 27) as reported to Mass Audubon.

Continued reports from Sandwich indicate that, for the second year in a row, at least one swallow-tailed kite has settled into the Upper Cape for the summer. The most recent sighting was at Wakeby Pond.

Sightings at Race Point in Provincetown included 2 royal terns, 4 Arctic terns, 2 long-tailed jaegers, 35 black-legged kittiwakes, 500 Wilson’s storm-petrels, 75 Cory’s shearwaters, 700 great shearwaters, 1,400 sooty shearwaters, 5 Manx shearwaters, and from a boat just offshore, a Leach’s storm-petrel.

Other sightings around the Cape included an Acadian flycatcher at Heritage Gardens in Sandwich, a white-eyed vireo and a worm-eating warbler in Falmouth Town Forest, a bufflehead in Chatham, a chestnut-sided warbler in Wellfleet, a red phalarope in Truro, and a Northern waterthrush in Provincetown.

If you have questions about these sightings, or want to report a sighting, call the Wellfleet Bay Wildlife Sanctuary at 508-349-2615 or send e-mail to cape.sightings@massaudubon.org.

