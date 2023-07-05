Bird sightings on Cape Cod

Recent sightings (through June 27) as reported to Mass Audubon.

Continued reports from Sandwich indicate that, for the second year in a row, at least one swallow-tailed kite has settled into the Upper Cape for the summer. The most recent sighting was at Wakeby Pond.

Sightings at Race Point in Provincetown included 2 royal terns, 4 Arctic terns, 2 long-tailed jaegers, 35 black-legged kittiwakes, 500 Wilson’s storm-petrels, 75 Cory’s shearwaters, 700 great shearwaters, 1,400 sooty shearwaters, 5 Manx shearwaters, and from a boat just offshore, a Leach’s storm-petrel.