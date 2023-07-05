McKayla Coyle’s ‘goblincore’ book might be a response to an internet trend, but ... it’s very cozy

It was a vibe I recognized. I felt like I was staring at some of my cousins.

The movie began, and the hobbits and other residents of Middle Earth ran across the screen, tumbling through the forests, wearing baggy clothes. The characters were simultaneously of the earth and with the earth.

More than 20 years ago (yikes), I was at the now-closed movie theater in Cleveland Circle to see the first Peter Jackson “Lord of the Rings” film.

A branch of my family would embrace living in moss-covered treehouses, foraging for wild berries, and collecting rocks as fine art. They have big folklore energy. One of these relatives grows irregularly shaped squash in her garden and likes clothes covered in buttons. I bought her a framed kazoo once, and she loved it. The offbeat art fit in perfectly in her living room.

Years later – in 2019 or so – I heard a new term that describes this kind of aesthetic – goblincore. The events of 2020 only made the goblin lifestyle – one filled with coziness and nature – more of a thing. Google “goblincore” and you’ll find a bunch of lifestyle stories about it. It’s been discussed by media from The Washington Post to BobVilla.com.

Of course this aesthetic inspired a self-help book.

A new release, “Goblin Mode: How to Get Cozy, Embrace Imperfection, and Thrive in the Muck” by McKayla Coyle (with illustrations by Marian Churchland), is a worthy guide to goblin lifestyle. Coyle – who loves fantasy novels and is publishing coordinator for Lit Hub – starts their goblin tome by defining the term for those who don’t get it.

A goblin, Coyle writes, is “a weird little guy from fairy tales and folklore. And from those weird little guys comes the inspiration for goblincore. Goblincore is a term that originated on social media to describe a particular combination of clothing, decor, and general outlook. Adding the -core suffix to the end of a word is a way to show that a particular clothing-decor-outlook combo is bound together by a taste or vibe.” Coyle gets more specific; “What kinds of things are reminiscent of goblins? Anything goblins love, like mushrooms, mud, and bugs. Goblincore is an aesthetic for those of us who are a bit too disorganized for minimalism, a bit too grungy for hygge, and probably a bit too sticky for anything else.”

(What is hygge, you ask? Think cozy, but cleaner than goblincore. Soft blankets by a fire.)

But back to the goblins.

Coyle’s book about goblincore is a mix of pop culture, philosophy, humor, and many ideas for engagement with nature. That’s the best part of the book – all the ideas for projects at home. At one point, Coyle talks about sewing patches on clothing with leftover fabric. Apparently goblincore means going a step further. “You could even cut a potato in half,” Coyle writes, “let it dry, and carve a design into it to make your own potato stamp, which would let you print the same design on lots of fabric scraps. Now you and your friends all have cute, sustainable, matching patches!”

I confess I’ve never thought of using a potato this way. I’ve never made a mushroom spore print either, nor have I attempted “acorn brittle,” but this book would get me there.

Author McKayla Coyle explores goblincore in a new book. Quirk Books

A note: you, like me, might be wary of the word “goblin” because of how it has been associated with antisemitic stereotypes in science fiction and fantasy. I wondered if Coyle would address that history, and they do.

From their point of view, this sweet, comfy goblin way of life is about wonderful people living well. In fact, Coyle – who seems focused on acceptance and inclusivity throughout the book – says the “goblincore community as it exists online is largely made up of neurodivergent people, members of the LGBTQ+ community (especially trans and nonbinary folks), anti-capitalists, introverts, artists, nature lovers, fans of both Baba Yaga and Baby Yoda, people who know a lot about crows, goth gardeners, and other cool, if slightly fringe, people.”

That I can get into. I may never be a goth gardener, but I do wish I could step inside the 1986 fantasy movie “Labyrinth” – in which David Bowie plays a goblin king. (The movie is mentioned in the book.)

This column, “Working on It,” is our monthly look at books that fall under the broad category of self-help, which we define as anything that can teach us how to live better. Does Coyle’s “Goblin Mode” count? Yes. Sure, maybe it’s a gift book spawned by a viral trend, but it also celebrates a distinctive style – and helps people find others who like the same stuff.

Also, it’s nice to consider that living well doesn’t have to look pretty in one specific way.

"Goblin Mode: How to Get Cozy, Embrace Imperfection, and Thrive in the Muck" by By McKayla Coyle. Quirk Books

“Everyone is gross. What if we started celebrating, or at least accepting, the gross stuff?” Coyle writes in a section focused on goblin lore and the writer Terry Pratchett, who let goblins be messy and spiritual at once. (I’ve never read Pratchett’s Discworld series, but Coyle’s work has inspired me.)

I love a guide that teaches me how to amplify and expand on things that bring me happiness. This book – which focuses on embracing and appreciating our place in nature – does make me feel better.

With Coyle, we can celebrate goblincore while it’s in style or buy this book for anyone who, like my family, doesn’t even realize they’ve been part of the trend.

Also, to publishers looking for the next big thing: I suggest a new lifestyle book called “Bostoncore.” It’s when you display a 2004 Boston Globe sports page – in a frame – like it’s a Monet. It’s when you still have New Edition or New Kids on the Block tickets on a bulletin board in your bedroom. It’s when you like a pillow that says “Cape Cod” on it, even though you haven’t been in three years. It’s a bin full of umbrellas that you keep far from the door, so you never remember to bring one, so you can complain about the rain. It’s a home decorated in orange and pink, the colors of Dunkin’.

It’s timeless – and for better or worse, I see it everywhere.

“Goblin Mode: How to Get Cozy, Embrace Imperfection, and Thrive in the Muck,” by McKayla Coyle, Quirk Books, $17.99.

Meredith Goldstein also writes the Love Letters advice column. She can be reached at Meredith.Goldstein@Globe.com.



