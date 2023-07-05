After 20 years of service, Boston City Councilor Michael Flaherty won’t seek re-election

“It has been an honor of a lifetime to serve the city that I love,” Flaherty, of South Boston, said via Twitter. “Thank you to all my supporters along the way.”

In a statement released on Twitter, Flaherty, who made an unsuccessful bid for mayor in 2009, said he has no present plans to seek another public office.

At-large Boston City Councilor Michael F. Flaherty announced Wednesday that he has withdrawn his name as a nominee on the November ballot and will not seek re-election, bringing closure to 20 years of service on the panel.

Born and raised in Boston, Flaherty first served on the council from 2000 to 2008. He spent five of those years as council president. After failing to defeat incumbent Mayor Tom Menino in 2009, Flaherty practiced law. He returned to the council in 2013 after winning an at-large seat, which he has held since.

Advertisement

“While this decision will come as a surprise to many, I reached it after much deliberation and self-reflection over the past few months, and in close consultation with my wife and family,” Flaherty’s statement said.

“By the end of this year, I will have served on the City Council for 20 years,” Flaherty said. “I believe I have served the city of Boston and its residents faithfully and effectively during my tenure, and it is now time to turn the page and move on to the next chapter of my life.”

Flaherty, a father of four, said his devotion to the city will continue after he leaves public office.

“While my time on the City Council may be drawing to a close, I will continue to fight in my own way, in a new way, to help keep Boston the best major city in America in which to live, work, and raise a family.”

Advertisement





























Tonya Alanez can be reached at tonya.alanez@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @talanez.