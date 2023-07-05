Air quality alert issued for Essex and Suffolk counties, DEP says

Due to the expected increase of ozone levels, an air quality advisory for Essex and Suffolk counties is in effect Thursday from 11:00 a.m. to 11 p.m., according to the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection.
Ozone, a colorless gas that protects Earth from ultraviolet rays, can be harmful when at the ground level–where people breathe the air, according to DEP.
Poor air quality is particularly unhealthy for sensitive groups, including people with heart or lung disease, such as asthma, older adults, people with developing lungs, such as children and teenagers, and people active outdoors, the department said.
The earth’s ozone layer depends on temperature and sunlight, the department said on its website. The gas forms when pollutants from vehicles, industries, and power plants, known as VOCs and NOx, react in sunlight. According to the department’s website, “the higher the temperature and the more direct the sunlight, the more ozone is produced.”
Both Essex and Suffolk counties are expected to experience hot temperatures Thursday, with a high of 86° in Essex and 88° in Suffolk.
The department “advises people in sensitive groups to reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion, take more breaks, do less intense activities, follow asthma action plans, and keep quick relief medicine handy.”
