Air quality alert issued for Essex and Suffolk counties, DEP says

Due to the expected increase of ozone levels, an air quality advisory for Essex and Suffolk counties is in effect Thursday from 11:00 a.m. to 11 p.m., according to the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection.

Ozone, a colorless gas that protects Earth from ultraviolet rays, can be harmful when at the ground level–where people breathe the air, according to DEP.

Poor air quality is particularly unhealthy for sensitive groups, including people with heart or lung disease, such as asthma, older adults, people with developing lungs, such as children and teenagers, and people active outdoors, the department said.