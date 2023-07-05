fb-pixel Skip to main content

Coast Guard searching for kayaker reported missing off Martha’s Vineyard

By Travis Andersen Globe Staff,Updated July 5, 2023, 1 hour ago

Authorities were searching Wednesday for a kayaker who went missing in the waters off Martha’s Vineyard, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

A kayak was found adrift near Gay Head Lighthouse, the Coast Guard posted on Twitter at 11:30 a.m.

Further information on wasn’t immediately available.

“Praying for this individual,” one person wrote in response to the Coast Guard tweet.

This breaking news story will be updated when more information is released.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.

