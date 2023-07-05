Coast Guard searching for kayaker reported missing off Martha’s Vineyard

Authorities were searching Wednesday for a kayaker who went missing in the waters off Martha’s Vineyard, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.
A kayak was found adrift near Gay Head Lighthouse, the Coast Guard posted on Twitter at 11:30 a.m.
Coast Guard searching for owner of unmanned adrift kayak near Gay Head Lighthouse, off Martha's Vineyard. @USCG Station Menemsha, Menemsha Harbormaster, CuttyHunk Fire and Rescue and Dukes County responding. #SAR pic.twitter.com/B286wAxX5R— USCGNortheast (@USCGNortheast) July 5, 2023
Further information on wasn’t immediately available.
“Praying for this individual,” one person wrote in response to the Coast Guard tweet.
This breaking news story will be updated when more information is released.
