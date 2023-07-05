Motorist reports striking bear on Route 3 in Plymouth, State Police say

A man reported Wednesday morning that his vehicle struck a small bear on Route 3 in Plymouth, but responding troopers were unable to locate the animal, according to State Police.

“At 7:17 AM today a motorist called the State Police-Bourne Barracks to report he had struck a small bear on Route 3 north in Plymouth in the area of mile marker 5.4,” said State Police spokesperson David Procopio in a statement.

“The motorist believed the bear ran into the median after being struck,” Procopio said. “Two MSP patrols responded and were unable to locate the bear.”