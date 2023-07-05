Motorist reports striking bear on Route 3 in Plymouth, State Police say

A man reported Wednesday morning that his vehicle struck a small bear on Route 3 in Plymouth, but responding troopers were unable to locate the animal, according to State Police.
“At 7:17 AM today a motorist called the State Police-Bourne Barracks to report he had struck a small bear on Route 3 north in Plymouth in the area of mile marker 5.4,” said State Police spokesperson David Procopio in a statement.
“The motorist believed the bear ran into the median after being struck,” Procopio said. “Two MSP patrols responded and were unable to locate the bear.”
It wasn’t immediately clear if the bear survived.
The motorist, a 70-year-old Sandwich resident, wasn’t hurt, Procopio said, and his 2014 Volkswagen Passat did not require a tow.
The incident comes as a a young, inquisitive male bear dubbed “Buster” by the Internet, charmed South Coast residents during the month of May, breezing from town to town, eluding every attempt to capture him, and becoming something of a celebrity in the process.
It wasn’t immediately clear if the bear struck Wednesday in Plymouth was Buster.
