Drug overdose deaths in N.H. rose 11 percent in 2022, nearing decade high

The number of drug overdose deaths in New Hampshire rose 11 percent last year, to 486, nearly reaching the grim record the state had set four years earlier, according to an updated report from the Chief Medical Examiner’s office.

New Hampshire had begun to see progress in its efforts to reduce the number of people dying from opioids and other drugs. The state’s overdose death tally decreased two years in a row. But that was before the pandemic.

The report attributes the bulk of the deaths to fentanyl, a potent synthetic opioid that has been fueling concerns about overdoses nationwide.

Dr. Jonathan Ballard, chief medical officer for the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services, said “imported fentanyl continues to cause havoc on New Hampshire residents and families,” despite the state’s proven progress on prevention, treatment, and recovery services.

“It is more critical than ever that residents have access to the tools and services that can prevent addiction overdoses and support their path to recovery,” Ballard said, noting that the state offers substance abuse treatment options, the opioid overdose-reversing drug Naloxone, and other resources through the Doorways program.

After rising dramatically in 2014 and continuing to climb thereafter, the number of overdose deaths in New Hampshire peaked at 490 in 2017, then fell modestly the following two years, according to the medical examiner’s report.

“The promising fall in drug deaths in 2018 and 2019 ended with the COVID-19 pandemic, plateauing in 2020 and rising again in 2021 and 2022,” the report states.

While New Hampshire came close to matching its previous record, all three states that border it — Vermont, Maine, and Massachusetts — appear to have set new records in 2022.

The drug overdose mortality rate was lower in New Hampshire than in its neighboring states in 2020 and 2021, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Comparative data was not yet available for 2022.

New Hampshire’s most populous cities and counties saw the highest numbers of overdose deaths in 2022, but some rural parts of the state, including Coos County, were especially hard hit on a per capita basis.

In Rockingham County, where about 319,500 people live, there were 67 deaths. That’s roughly 2.1 deaths per 10,000 residents.

In Coos County, where about 31,500 people live, there were 23 deaths recorded in 2022. That’s roughly 7.3 deaths per 10,000 residents.













