Eight suspects, including 6 juveniles, charged as part of triple stabbing investigation in Middleborough

Matthew Brow and Alaiis Barrows of Middleborough, were charged with assault and battery, police Chief Joseph Perkins said in a statement Wednesday.

Six juveniles and two 19-year-olds have been charged as part of the investigation into the stabbing of three teens last month in Middleborough, according to the town’s police chief.

Four boys and two girls also face the same charges, he said. They were not identified because they are juveniles.

The new charges come more than a week after another Middleborough teen was arrested on a charge of attempted murder in the stabbings.

On June 24, police responded to a 911 call shortly after midnight and found two 19-year-old men from Carver with stab wounds–one with wounds on his torso and the other with wounds on his leg. The third victim, a 15-year old boy from Middleborough, had a stab wound on his leg.

Police arrested 18-year-old Jayden Wainwrightof Middleborough on June 24, who was charged with attempted murder and three counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

The arraignment for the eight additional suspects has not been scheduled yet, the statement said.

